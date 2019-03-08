The signs of Alabama Rot - vet releases pictures of dog that died

A veterinary practice on the border between Essex and Suffolk has released pictures of a dog from Manningtree that died after contracting Alabama Rot.

One of the key symptoms of Alabama Rot are skin lesions, like the one pictured here on the dog that died Picture: HIGHCLIFF VETERINARY PRACTISE LTD One of the key symptoms of Alabama Rot are skin lesions, like the one pictured here on the dog that died Picture: HIGHCLIFF VETERINARY PRACTISE LTD

Last week Highcliff Veterinary Practice Ltd confirmed it had been treating the dog for Alabama Rot at its surgery in Brantham.

In a Facebook post, staff said: "Sadly the condition proved fatal for this beautiful dog, as it does for more than 85% of dogs that are known to have been affected by CRGV (Alabama Rot) and go on to develop kidney failure."

Highcliff Veterinary Practice said the dog had recently been on holiday to Gloucestershire with its owners, where there have been previous cases of Alabama Rot.

A spokesman said: "No-one can know whether the condition was contracted locally or whilst the dog was on holiday.

"Although an environmental trigger is suspected as a factor in this disease, it is important to point out that this has not been confirmed."

One of the key symptoms of Alabama Rot are skin lesions which can affect dogs lower limbs and their mouth and tongue.

With the permission of the dog's owners, Highcliff Veterinary Practice Ltd have released pictures of the distinctive skin lesions seen on the dog that died.

