Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The signs of Alabama Rot - vet releases pictures of dog that died

PUBLISHED: 18:44 01 July 2019

A vets in Brantham have released pictures of a dog that died from Alabama Rot Picture: HIGHCLIFF VETERINARY PRACTISE LTD

A vets in Brantham have released pictures of a dog that died from Alabama Rot Picture: HIGHCLIFF VETERINARY PRACTISE LTD

Contributed

A veterinary practice on the border between Essex and Suffolk has released pictures of a dog from Manningtree that died after contracting Alabama Rot.

One of the key symptoms of Alabama Rot are skin lesions, like the one pictured here on the dog that died Picture: HIGHCLIFF VETERINARY PRACTISE LTDOne of the key symptoms of Alabama Rot are skin lesions, like the one pictured here on the dog that died Picture: HIGHCLIFF VETERINARY PRACTISE LTD

Last week Highcliff Veterinary Practice Ltd confirmed it had been treating the dog for Alabama Rot at its surgery in Brantham.

In a Facebook post, staff said: "Sadly the condition proved fatal for this beautiful dog, as it does for more than 85% of dogs that are known to have been affected by CRGV (Alabama Rot) and go on to develop kidney failure."

Highcliff Veterinary Practice said the dog had recently been on holiday to Gloucestershire with its owners, where there have been previous cases of Alabama Rot.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: "No-one can know whether the condition was contracted locally or whilst the dog was on holiday.

"Although an environmental trigger is suspected as a factor in this disease, it is important to point out that this has not been confirmed."

One of the key symptoms of Alabama Rot are skin lesions which can affect dogs lower limbs and their mouth and tongue.

With the permission of the dog's owners, Highcliff Veterinary Practice Ltd have released pictures of the distinctive skin lesions seen on the dog that died.

You can see the original Facebook post from Highcliffe Veterinary practise on their Facebook page.



Read more: Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

















Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Diners shock after car damages popular pub

Diners were shocked to see the car leave the scene Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Diners shock after car damages popular pub

Diners were shocked to see the car leave the scene Picture: BRENDAN PADFIELD

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fourth round of consultation to be held on Sizewell C

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

First look inside new home of Hullabaloo

Jon Halls and Jennie Debenham , owners of Hullabaloo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The signs of Alabama Rot - vet releases pictures of dog that died

A vets in Brantham have released pictures of a dog that died from Alabama Rot Picture: HIGHCLIFF VETERINARY PRACTISE LTD

‘It’s chaos’ – A12 closed after ‘serious’ crash

The incident happened on the A12 near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman restrained during panic attack on luxury cruise liner, inquest hears

Marguerite Hayward on the Regent Seven Seas cruise. Picture: FRED HAYWARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists