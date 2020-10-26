Inquest opened into death of murder victim Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot

An inquest has been opened into the death of mother of two Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who was shot at her home in Barham.

Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, opened the hearing into Mrs Hartshorne-Jones’ death on Friday.

Mr Parsley heard from Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Miller, who read a statement on behalf of Suffolk police.

Ch Insp Miller told the court that Suffolk police had received a call from Mrs Hartshorne-Jones’ husband, Peter, in the early hours of Sunday, May 3 in relation to the incident.

Police and paramedics quickly attended the scene and Mr Hartshorne-Jones was placed under arrest, initially on suspicion of attempted murder.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where she died.

Her husband was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

On May 4, an post-mortem examination was carried out and found that Mrs Hartshorne-Jones had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The post-mortem examination found that Mrs Hartshorne-Jones had suffered two gunshot wounds,

Mr Parsley opened the inquest and adjourned it until the criminal case concludes.

The criminal trial is expected to begin on October 26, 2020.