Inquest opened into death of murder victim Silke Hartshorne-Jones
PUBLISHED: 10:50 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 15 May 2020
An inquest has been opened into the death of mother of two Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who was shot at her home in Barham.
Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, opened the hearing into Mrs Hartshorne-Jones’ death on Friday.
Mr Parsley heard from Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Miller, who read a statement on behalf of Suffolk police.
Ch Insp Miller told the court that Suffolk police had received a call from Mrs Hartshorne-Jones’ husband, Peter, in the early hours of Sunday, May 3 in relation to the incident.
Police and paramedics quickly attended the scene and Mr Hartshorne-Jones was placed under arrest, initially on suspicion of attempted murder.
Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where she died.
Her husband was then arrested on suspicion of murder.
On May 4, an post-mortem examination was carried out and found that Mrs Hartshorne-Jones had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The post-mortem examination found that Mrs Hartshorne-Jones had suffered two gunshot wounds,
Mr Parsley opened the inquest and adjourned it until the criminal case concludes.
The criminal trial is expected to begin on October 26, 2020.
