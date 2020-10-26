E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inquest opened into death of murder victim Silke Hartshorne-Jones

PUBLISHED: 10:50 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 15 May 2020

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of mother of two Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who was shot at her home in Barham.

Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, opened the hearing into Mrs Hartshorne-Jones’ death on Friday.

Mr Parsley heard from Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Miller, who read a statement on behalf of Suffolk police.

Ch Insp Miller told the court that Suffolk police had received a call from Mrs Hartshorne-Jones’ husband, Peter, in the early hours of Sunday, May 3 in relation to the incident.

Police and paramedics quickly attended the scene and Mr Hartshorne-Jones was placed under arrest, initially on suspicion of attempted murder.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where she died.

Her husband was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

On May 4, an post-mortem examination was carried out and found that Mrs Hartshorne-Jones had died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The post-mortem examination found that Mrs Hartshorne-Jones had suffered two gunshot wounds,

Mr Parsley opened the inquest and adjourned it until the criminal case concludes.

The criminal trial is expected to begin on October 26, 2020.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

