Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A pub licensee who punched a customer and then smashed him over the head with a pint glass has been jailed for 19 months.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Clarke, 54, of Albion Street, Saxmundham, attacked the man aged in his mid-30s without any provocation at the former Cooper’s Dip pub in Saxmundham.

The attack left the victim with lacerations to his head and led to the suspension of Clarke’s licence for the premises, which was eventually revoked.

Clarke pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) and common assault at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, November 12.

He was given a 19–month prison sentence and ordered to pay £750 in compensation, as well as £1,000 in costs.

DC Matt Rogers, of Lowestoft CID, said: “To see Clarke jailed for over 18 months is extremely satisfying as he was an intimidating and threatening individual.

“His conviction demonstrates that when members of the public are prepared to assist police in reporting criminal offences, witnesses are listened to and supported throughout the investigation process by police and the courts.”

The pub, which is now known as the Railway Tavern has since been re-opened under new management and is run by Paul Summers.