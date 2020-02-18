E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two Suffolk men to face trial after both deny raping woman

18 February, 2020 - 05:30
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two men are due to stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court this June after both denied raping the same woman in December 2018.

Simon Coombes and Luke Sullivan appeared for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ispwich Crown Court on Monday morning.

Coombes, 31, of Queensway, in Mildenhall, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of rape.

His co-defendant Sullivan, 28, of White Hart Court, in High Street, Mildenhall, denied one count of raping the same alleged victim on the same date in December 2018.

During a short hearing, a trial date was fixed by Judge David Goodin for June 8 at the same court.

Coombes appeared at court in person and was granted unconditional bail to return to the same court for the trial.

Sullivan appeared via video link from Norwich prison.

He was further remanded in custody until the date of the trial.

