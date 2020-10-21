Football fan Simon Dobbin dies five years after brutal attack left him brain-damaged

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad, who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend

Football fan Simon Dobbin, who was left fighting for his life after he was brutally set upon at a football game, has died five years after the assault - just months after the last of his attackers was released.

Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match

Mr Dobbin, from Mildenhall, was set upon by a group of hooligans after watching his team, Cambridge United, play away at Southend United on March 21, 2015.

He was left fighting for his life following a 90-second attack and suffered permanent brain damage.

Mr Dobbin’s wife, Nicole, confirmed his death on Facebook this afternoon and paid tribute to her husband.

“It’s with a broken heart that I write this post, but my poor gentle giant Simon passed away at home this morning,” said Mrs Dobbin.

Offenders in the Simon Dobbin attack. Top, from left Alexander Woods, Greg Allen, Ian Young, James Woods, Jamie Chambers, Lewis Courtnell, Matthew Petchey. Bottom from left, Michael Shawyer, Philip McGill, Rhys Pullen, Ryan Carter, Scott Nicholls and Thomas Randell.

Cambridge United, the club supported by Mr Dobbin, also paid tribute on Twitter.

“It is with a heavy heart that Cambridge United can confirm we have received the devastating news that Simon Dobbin sadly passed away at home this morning,” they said in a Tweet.

“Sweet dreams Simon. Forever a U.”

Mr Dobbin's daughter Emily and wife Nicola Dobbin when DIY SOS visited in 2017

Mr Dobbin was left needing round the clock care and could only be fed through a tube.

A total of 12 men were jailed in July 2017 for the attack on Mr Dobbin but the last remaining prisoner was released on February 5 this year.

Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team visited the Dobbin's house in 2017

Since then, Mrs Dobbin has campaigned to have the law around violent offending changed.

Mrs Dobbin met with justice secretary Robert Buckland in February to discuss “Simon’s Law” - which would make violent offenders make payments to the NHS for the rest of their lives.

Nick Knowles and BBC’s DIY SOS team visited the Dobbin’s home in November 2017 to help make improvements.

The work included a bedroom, physio space, wet room and social space, with downstairs and outdoor access for Mr Dobbin in his wheelchair.

The episode aired in January 2019.

