Wife of Simon Dobbin to meet with justice secretary to discuss change in law

Simon Dobbin with his wife Nicole before the attack Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

The wife of a football fan who was left brain damaged after a brutal attack by a group of hooligans will meet the justice secretary today to discuss a change in the law.

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Nicole Dobbin's husband Simon was set upon by around 25 men after watching his team Cambridge United play away at Southend United in March 2015.

Mr Dobbin was left fighting for his life following the savage 90-second attack after suffering a massive stroke and bleed on the brain.

He now cannot walk or talk, is fed via a tube, and requires round-the-clock care.

Of the 12 men convicted for the attack, only one now remains in prison and he is due for release this month.

Emily and Nicola Dobbin when DIY SOS visited their Mildenhall home in November 2017 Picture: GREGG BROWN Emily and Nicola Dobbin when DIY SOS visited their Mildenhall home in November 2017 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mrs Dobbin started a campaign in August last year calling for "Simon's Law" to be introduced to make violent offenders make payments to the NHS for the rest of their lives.

A petition was launched on Change.org and has received more than 41,000 signatures.

Mrs Dobbin will meet with justice secretary Robert Buckland today to discuss 'Simon's Law'.

Speaking to the BBC, Mrs Dobbin said: "Simon is actually funded under continued healthcare, which is under the NHS umbrella. Without them, we wouldn't be able to afford carers.

The DIY SOS episode aired in January 2019 Picture: GREGG BROWN The DIY SOS episode aired in January 2019 Picture: GREGG BROWN

"So basically the general public, with their national insurance contributions and taxes, are paying for Simon's care.

"These people, they intentionally stomped on him for 90 seconds so they knew they were either going to cause death or damage.

"They come out [of prison], they completely forget about what they've done to Simon and just get on with their lives.

"I just think it's totally unfair that the general public, through their taxes, have to pay for Simon's care."

Mrs Dobbin added she has got "a constant reminder" of the shocking events five years ago.

"Everything that we planned has completely changed. I've got a constant reminder of what happened to him every time I look at him," she said.

"My focus at the moment is making sure he has the best possible life."

Nick Knowles and BBC's DIY SOS: The Big Build team visited the home of Mr Dobbin in November 2017 to help make improvements to the Mildenhall father's house.

The work included a bedroom, physio space, wet room, and social space, with downstairs and outdoor access for Mr Dobbin in his wheelchair.

The emotional episode aired in January 2019.