Alleged rapist 'violently forced himself upon woman', court hears

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 26-year-old man has gone on trial at Ipswich Crown Court for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a woman.

Simon Wright denies two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Wright, now of Tonge Moor Road, Bolton, Lancashire, is alleged to have raped the woman at an address in Aldeburgh in June 2017.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, opened the case against Wright in front of a jury of seven men and five women at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Mr Spence accused Wright of violently forcing himself upon the young woman, who, he told jurors, "couldn't have made it clearer" that she did not consent to engaging in sexual activity.

He alleged that Wright raped the woman despite her making it plain she was not interested.

Mr Spence said the allegations "came out relatively slowly" because the woman was traumatised, but finally broke down before calling a helpline and making a complaint to the police.

"We suggest she had made it plain that she wasn't interested in him," he told the court.

He said Wright was physically much stronger and had "forced himself upon an unwilling woman, quite violently".

"She, throughout this, was saying 'No'; trying to roll over and get away from him," he told the jury.

"She couldn't have made it clearer she wasn't consenting.

"The Crown say he surely knew that was the case, but carried on.

"When it came to an end, he merrily and cheerfully said 'thank you very much' and 'goodbye'.

"She left in quite a state, but didn't say anything immediately, because she didn't know what to do."

Mr Spence said police later spoke to Wright, who confirmed there had been sexual activity, but claimed that it was "all consensual".

"He said she was up for it; agreed to it, and went along with everything he wanted to do," he told jurors.

"The issue will be one of consent. She says she didn't give it."

Mr Spence said the Crown would present evidence in the form of messages that "made it clear" Wright had acknowledged he forced himself upon the woman.

Wright denies all three allegations.

The trial is expected to conclude by the end of the week.