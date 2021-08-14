Bands, DJs and a singer with rock legend ties join festival line-up

Published: 4:00 PM August 14, 2021

DJ Ben Osborne will be performing at Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music - Credit: Noise of Art

A second wave of musical acts, including the daughter of Cream bassist Jack Bruce, has been announced for an upcoming festival in Woodbridge.

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music is already set to feature Soul II Soul's Jazzie B, in Elmhurst Park, on Saturday, September 4.

Joining the pioneering producer on the line-up will be Aruba Red, also known as Natascha Eleonoré Bruce, the daughter of rock band Cream's late bass guitarist.

Other newly announced acts include DJ Chris Coco, UK house music producer Rocky, Czech singer Maella and Simon Lee, of British dance music duo Faze Action.

DJ Chris Coco has been added to the line-up for Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music - Credit: Noise of Art

DJ, writer and festival programmer Ben Osborne will also be performing, along with regional acts like Daddy Turbo, a veteran of Ipswich sound systems and BBC Radio Suffolk’s Ebony Eye, Manningtree’s Kevin Pearce and Lowestoft’s homegrown Basement Jaxx collaborator Nathan X.

Woodbridge community choir, Pop Chorus, will follow festival appearances at First Light and Latitude by performing contemporary songs to start the day.

Meanwhile, local band JS and the Lockerbillys will also be lining up alongside local DJs Smoothgroove and Daniel Lee Harvey, and North London party selector, Litmus.

In addition to music, the sustainable festival will have family eco events, including bushcraft sessions and wild beach workshops.

There will be bars, local food producers, a literature area, poetry trail, kids zone, arts streams and more workshops.

Proceeds from the not-for-profit festival go to support its charitable aims, including music and environmental education in local schools and the community.

Tickets start at £10 and are available from woodbridgefestival.com.

Organiser Ben Osborne's Noise of Art collective is also co-ordinating a winter programme with First Light Festival, in conjunction Ipswich Art Centre and other partners.

An art competition has been launched to coincide with the launch, with winning entries selected by the artists behind Woodbridge’s Container Project and projected onto the side of the Tide Mill.

The themes of the competition are 'Autumn Light', 'Light From Dark' and 'Tide'.

There are four age categories and entries must be submitted by noon on September 8.

The competition, supported by Woodbridge Town Council, the Tide Mill Living Museum and the Boathouse, is free to enter by sending submissions as PDF or JPEG images, with a maximum file size of 3MB, to noiseofart@gmail.com.