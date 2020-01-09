Singing star to perform in Sudbury

Seventies singing star Kiki Dee will perform at Sudbury's Quay Theatre in October - and a second night has already had to be booked.

She will perform an acoustic set with guitarist Carmelo Luggeri drawing on hits from her 55 year career and the duo's album A Place Where I Can Go.

This features 11 tracks including the haunting duet Horses with Scottish singer Eddi Reader, as well as covers of artists such as Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra and Kiki's own hits I Got The Music In Me, Amoureuse, and the 1976 smash Don't Go Breaking My Heart on which she duetted with Elton John.

Quay manager Sharon Buckler said demand for tickets was already high despite the gig being 10 months away.

"We've had to add another night. There's been huge interest, despite it being so far away," she said.

Tickets are available from the theatre box office or 01787 374745.