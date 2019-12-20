Two people hospitalised after single vehicle crash

The crash took place along Norwich Road, in Brome, just before midday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A single vehicle crash in Suffolk has left two passengers in hospital.

Suffolk police were called at 11:50am to a report that a vehicle had been involved in an accident near The Swan on Norwich Road in Brome.

The road runs parallel with the A140 which was also temporarily closed at Thwaite after another crash earlier today.

The two occupants of the vehicle have now been taken to Norwich and Norfolk Hospital for further treatment and police confirmed that their injuries were not life threatening or life changing.

The vehicle is now in a ditch where it will be recovered and police have left the scene.