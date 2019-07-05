Car on roof after crash in Middleton

Emergency services have attended a single vehicle crash on the B1125 near Middleton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A car has ended up on its roof following a single-vehicle crash in Middleton near Leiston.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the B1125 at around 2.15pm today, Friday July 5.

Police, ambulance staff and two fire crews - from Aldeburgh and Leiston - were sent to the scene of the crash.

According to a police spokesman, the vehicle involved, a Ford Fusion, ended up on its roof.

One male and two female occupants of the vehicle made it out of the overturned car, she said.

The spokesman added they are breathing and conscious and that their injuries are believed to be minor.

The road was blocked as a result of the crash, with police closing it to traffic at around 3.25pm.

According to police, recovery for the vehicle has been requested.

