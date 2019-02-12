Partly Cloudy

Sir Bobby Robson cancer research centre celebrates tenth anniversary

PUBLISHED: 18:34 17 February 2019

The centre celebrated its tenth anniversary this week Picture: THE SIR BOBBY ROBSON FOUNDATION

The centre celebrated its tenth anniversary this week Picture: THE SIR BOBBY ROBSON FOUNDATION

Archant

A cancer research centre bearing the name of one of Ipswich Town’s greatest ever managers has celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Andrew Robson, Lady Elsie and Professor Ruth Plummer celebrate the centre's anniversary Picture: THE SIR BOBBY ROBSON FOUNDATIONAndrew Robson, Lady Elsie and Professor Ruth Plummer celebrate the centre's anniversary Picture: THE SIR BOBBY ROBSON FOUNDATION

The Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre at the Northern Centre for Cancer Care in Newcastle was opened by Sir Bobby himself back in 2009.

The centre benefited from the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation which provided £500,000 to help equip it and also funds training posts for a specialist clinical trials doctor and nurse.

It now sees around 300 patients a year with Sir Bobby one of the first patients to be treated there.

The centre’s director Professor Ruth Plummer was Sir Bobby’s consultant and is a trustee of the Foundation.

She said: “I hope Sir Bobby would be pleased with the ongoing work we’re doing here. It wouldn’t have been possible without his commitment and the support of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

“Sir Bobby was one of the first patients to receive treatment here and he was very engaged with the process. Like all our patients, he understood the importance of clinical trials both for him personally and for others.

“In fact, we have patients who choose to undertake trials knowing from the outset that it won’t improve their situation, but they know it will help other people coming after them. Sir Bobby knew that and described them as ‘selfless’ and I think that’s a perfect description.

“The first thing people see when they walk through the door is still the wonderful picture of Sir Bobby above the reception desk.

“There’s always a warm welcome for our patients, who are very much part of the team here.”

Sir Bobby’s wife, Lady Elsie, said:“Bob was really humbled when it was suggested this new centre should be named after him. It meant such a lot to him.

“I can think of no better way of remembering him than the continued work in this trials unit. He’d be so proud to know how it’s helping people facing cancer now and making things better for the future.

“Finding the money to equip this centre is why we launched our Foundation and we’ve been so lucky to receive marvellous support that’s enabled us to do that, and much more.

“I hope everyone who has ever supported our Foundation in any way shares my pride in the achievements of the team at the Sir Bobby Centre.

“And let’s hope the next 10 years brings even more important drug breakthroughs.”

