E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Priti Patel accused of 'vicious and orchestrated' campaign as top civil servant resigns after row

PUBLISHED: 11:42 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 29 February 2020

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been criticised by the outgoing permanent secretary at the Home Office. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been criticised by the outgoing permanent secretary at the Home Office. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

Witham MP and home secretary Priti Patel has become embroiled in a row with her top civil servant after he resigned, accusing her of organising a "vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign" against him.

Home Office permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam resigned following the row with Priti Patel. Picture: Helen William/PA WireHome Office permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam resigned following the row with Priti Patel. Picture: Helen William/PA Wire

Sir Philip Rutnam, permanent secretary at the Home Office, resigned after reports of a rift between the two started to appear last weekend.

In a statement outside his North London home, he launched a verbal attack on the politician - who has represented Witham in parliament since 2010.

He said he had tried to reconcile his differences with Ms Patel following the allegations she had orchestrated a briefing campaign against him, but claimed she "made no effort to engage with me to discuss this".

Ms Patel has not yet responded to the Sir Philip's comments. Sir Philip says he is going to sue the government for constructive, unfair dismissal.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement released by his lawyers, Sir Philip said: "The home secretary categorically denied any involvement in this campaign to the Cabinet Office.

"I regret I do not believe her. She has not made the effort I would expect to dissociate herself from the comments.

"Even despite this campaign I was willing to effect a reconciliation with the home secretary.

"But despite my efforts to engage with her, Priti Patel has made no effort to engage with me to discuss this.

"I believe these events give me very strong grounds to claim constructive, unfair dismissal and I will be pursuing that claim in the courts."

He said he took the decision to quit "with great regret after a career of 33 years".

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drivers urged to use caution on flooded section of A14

The wet weather has caused flooding on the A14 in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Essex man is first in world to receive new heart implant

David Southworth 73, of Colchester with consultant cardiologist, Dr Duncan Field Picture: PA WIRE/ESNEFT

Priti Patel accused of ‘vicious and orchestrated’ campaign as top civil servant resigns after row

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been criticised by the outgoing permanent secretary at the Home Office. Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

Plot of land with planning approval for home set for auction

A single building plot adjacent to Hall Cottage on Church Road, Henstead that has planning permission for a detached dwelling is set for auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

School gives children hand massages to help ease stress

Northgate High School in Ipswich gave hand massages to pupils as part of its wellbeing week. Picture: NORTHGATE HIGH SCHOOL
Drive 24