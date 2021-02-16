'Wonderful' - sisters Rosie and Poppy raise £1,000 for their school

Published: 11:30 AM February 16, 2021

Rosie and Poppy Way have raised £1,000 for Steeple Bumpstead Primary School - Credit: Steeple Bumpstead Primary School

Sisters Rosie and Poppy Way have given back to their primary school - by raising £1,000 for new equipment during a lockdown marathon challenge.

Rosie, nine, and Poppy, six, had hoped to raise £200 for Steeple Bumpstead Primary School by running the total distance of a marathon during the third national coronavirus shutdown.

However, their fundraising surpassed all expectations when they reached £1,000 for their school's resource fund.

Proud parents Jon and Louisa said: “The girls decided they wanted to do something for their local school to say thank you for all the incredible support the school has given to pupils and parents alike.

“They are both keen runners and thought this would be a great way to stay fit and healthy and raise some money for the school.

You may also want to watch:

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who has donated and supported them.”

Mary Nicholls, headteacher at Steeple Bumpstead Primary School, said: “I think it is fantastic that Rosie and Poppy have set themselves such an ambitious challenge during this lockdown period.

“They have raised an incredible sum and shown great resilience and determination to even run during the recent wintry weather.

“As a school, we do a lot of cross country and usually hold a ‘run for resources’ in the autumn.

“It is wonderful to see this spirit continue through the two girls and we would like to say a very big thank you to them both for thinking of us in this way.”

Anyone who would like to add to Rosie and Poppy's cause can do so by clicking here.