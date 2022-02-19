The Lanwades Park site at Kentford, Newmarket, is on the market - Credit: Bidwells

The former home of the Animal Health Trust just outside Newmarket is for sale with a freehold price tag of £7.85million.

Lanwades Park, the former veterinary research and development campus at Kentford, is being marketed by Bidwells and is available as a whole or in four lots.

The site extends to about 120 acres and includes a range of buildings and an established stud/paddock land.

The Animal Health Trust charity closed in 2020 following the coronavirus crisis and a period of “dire financial constraints”.

Bidwells' brochure describes the site as "a prime location situated to the north-east of Newmarket, the international home of horse racing".

James Wood, partner at Bidwells, said there had been "masses" of interest since the site went on the market a week ago from those connected to horse racing, as well as housing developers.

He said: "It's a rare opportunity to acquire a very large area of brownfield land in this part of Suffolk and obviously the redevelopment opportunities that come with that. It's very exciting."

Princess Anne visited the Animal Health Trust in Kentford in 2019 to officially open its new head office building - Credit: Animal Health Trust

As it's near the interchange between the A14 and A11, it's got "brilliant" links to Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge and Norwich, said Mr Wood.

The brochure says: "Lanwades Park offers the unique opportunity to purchase the former Animal Health Trust’s site.

"The property offers the opportunity for an extensive mixed use development, subject to design and planning consent."

The former research and development campus is made up of a mixture of laboratories and office accommodation with a combined floor plate totalling about 89,000 square feet.

Lot 1a has a guide price of £1,400,000 and comprises about 79 acres of established stud land and an agricultural building extending to about 1,100 square feet, located to the west of the site adjacent to Lanwades Hall and Lanwades Stud. The paddocks are bounded by mature hedges and trees and divided by post and rail fencing.

Lot 1b has a guide price of £1,250,000 and extends to about 11 acres. There is a range of buildings, former laboratories and offices as well as the former estate yard, general stores and stables. The floor plate of the buildings extends to about 19,000 square feet.

Lot 2 is the former main Animal Health Trust site extending to about 24.47 acres, with a guide price of £4,450,000. It includes the "attractive" former visitor centre, several specialist buildings including equestrian facilities, with an outdoor all weather manège, multiple office buildings, former laboratories, hydrotherapy facilities, a cancer centre, clinics and various ancillary buildings and stores.

Lot 3 has a guide price of £750,000 and extends to about six acres, comprising a building known as the Allen Centre surrounded by a paddock. The Allen Centre has a floor plate of about 10,000 square feet. This lot directly abuts new residential schemes to the east and north.

For more information visit the website.