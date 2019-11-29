Six-car collision causes two-mile tailbacks on A12

A six-car collision caused one carriageway of the A12 to be partially blocked, leading to traffic queueing back two miles.

The crash happened at 9.30am this morning on the southbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 27, just outside of Colchester.

The congestion affected London-bound traffic from Suffolk and north Essex.

Essex Police confirmed none of the drivers involved had suffered any injuries and no arrests had been made.

The police added that the road was cleared shortly after 10am.