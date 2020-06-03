Six more die in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19

Another six people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex.

It comes after no new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the region yesterday for the first time in months.

Three people with underlying health conditions have died at West Suffolk Hospital during the last 24 hours after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed two people in their 80s and one in their 90s have died at the hospital.

At the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust hospitals a further two people have died after testing positive for the virus, though it is not yet clear which sites they were at.

Also, one person at Mid Essex Hospital has died.

Nationally, another 359 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The total number of people to have died after testing positive for the virus has reached 39,728.

There were a total of 1,871 positive cases of coronavirus identified in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday was the first day the region celebrated no recorded deaths of patients who had tested positive for the virus.

It was the first such day since March. However, community leaders people warned not to let down their guard, as the risk of a second wave of cases is possible.

