News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Thatched roof fire breaks out in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:18 AM July 16, 2021   
Fire crews dealt with a thatched roof fire at a two storey home in Thelnetham 

Fire crews dealt with a thatched roof fire at a two storey home in Thelnetham - Credit: Ixworth Fire station

Fire crews attended a thatched roof fire at a two storey home near Diss last night.

Crews were called to reports of a thatched fire just before 7pm Thursday at a property in the High Street in Thelnetham.

Fire crews dealt with a thatched roof fire at a two storey home in Thelnetham 

Fire crews dealt with a thatched roof fire at a two storey home in Thelnetham - Credit: Ixworth Fire station

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "The property is two storey and it was around two metres of the chimney that was alight.

"There were six pumping appliances and three hose reels to tackle the fire. 

"Crews also needed to gain access to the roof in order to strip the thatch that was around the chimney."

You may also want to watch:

A stop call was made just after 10pm. 

Initially 10 crews from Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Newmarket, Diss and Thetford were dispatched but four crews were stood down. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week
  2. 2 Why Town owners are demanding players 'run towards adversity'
  3. 3 Town maintain Crooks interest as second Championship club bid for Rotherham man
  1. 4 Revealed: How many patients per GP are there at your surgery?
  2. 5 Bury hotel closed after number of staff isolating
  3. 6 Ipswich Town launch 2021/22 away kit
  4. 7 New Blue profile: Scott Fraser has been dubbed 'best player in League One'
  5. 8 Watch: Man reunited with dog after car stolen from hospital car park
  6. 9 Arrest warrant issued for Stowmarket road rage attacker
  7. 10 Suffolk holiday cottage firm bought by larger agency

It is not yet understood how the fire started. 

Everyone was able to evacuate the house and no injuries were reported. 

Suffolk Live
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bramble, a cocker spaniel was inside a car that was stolen from Colchester General Hospital

Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downes. Warming up during the break at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bournemouth make a move for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Milton Keynes Dons' Scott Fraser during the Sky Bet League One match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull. Pict

Exclusive

Town closing in on Scott Fraser signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus