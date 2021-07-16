Published: 8:18 AM July 16, 2021

Fire crews dealt with a thatched roof fire at a two storey home in Thelnetham - Credit: Ixworth Fire station

Fire crews attended a thatched roof fire at a two storey home near Diss last night.

Crews were called to reports of a thatched fire just before 7pm Thursday at a property in the High Street in Thelnetham.

Fire crews dealt with a thatched roof fire at a two storey home in Thelnetham - Credit: Ixworth Fire station

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "The property is two storey and it was around two metres of the chimney that was alight.

"There were six pumping appliances and three hose reels to tackle the fire.

"Crews also needed to gain access to the roof in order to strip the thatch that was around the chimney."

You may also want to watch:

A stop call was made just after 10pm.

Initially 10 crews from Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Newmarket, Diss and Thetford were dispatched but four crews were stood down.

It is not yet understood how the fire started.

Everyone was able to evacuate the house and no injuries were reported.