Seven ways to keep your house and garden fly-free this summer

PUBLISHED: 19:30 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 20 June 2019

The domestic fly. The numbers of these pests in Suffolk and Essex soars every summer - here's the best ways to keep them at bay Picture: JON SULLIVAN

JON SULLIVAN

As summer slowly creeps back into Suffolk and Essex, flies are starting to re-emerge - but they can carry diseases like gastroenteritis and diarrhoea so here is how to keep your food safe this summer.

Hundreds of tiny balck beetles - attracted to yellow - have been spotted at locations across Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANTHundreds of tiny balck beetles - attracted to yellow - have been spotted at locations across Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Check out our top tips for keeping your house and garden fly-free this summer, without having to shut and lock every door:

1. Screens, curtains and chains

Try hanging something in the way of your open doors to let the air in and keep the flies out.

Fly guards are readily available and some can be slotted into a door frame without any tools.

Fruit flies are attracted to any sweet foodstuffs, which are easier to get to in the summer months through open kitchen windows Picture: JACK DYKINGAFruit flies are attracted to any sweet foodstuffs, which are easier to get to in the summer months through open kitchen windows Picture: JACK DYKINGA

2. Invest in some herbs

Some plants act as a natural fly deterrent; basil, rosemary, lavender, bay leaf and mint are known to repel flies, so a herb garden or new flowerbeds could save you hours of waving your arms about in the garden.

Flies are attracted to bright colours - so this charity runner may want to follow these tips Picture: STEPHEN WALLERFlies are attracted to bright colours - so this charity runner may want to follow these tips Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

3. Clear your surfaces

You may also want to watch:

Fruit bowls, crumbs and any other exposed food are an easy target for flies. Keep your fruit covered in the summer so it doesn't become a breeding ground for bugs.

Some of the stranger corners of the internet also suggest keeping a fan blowing over it - apparently flies cannot land in a crosswind.

4. Clear your garden

It may seem simple but the further you keep your bins from your doors or windows, the less likely you are to have flies attracted to that rubbish in your house.

If you have any pets, the more frequently you clear up their waste, the less flies it will attract too.

5. Use a honey trap

If you want to keep the flies away from you while you are outside, leave something sweet-smelling at the far end of your garden.

6. Look out for points of entry

Flies following a sweet scent may get in through the gap in a door frame or a slightly open window.

Check your home inside and out for holes big enough for an insect - make sure you close your windows when you leave home for work or school and be prepared to fill any gaps in your window frames and brickwork.

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

