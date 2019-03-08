Police arrest six in Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Six males suspected of being involved in more than 50 burglaries across London and eastern England have been arrested at a caravan park near Mildenhall in a joint operation between Suffolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police.

The group, aged 22, 23, 19, 21, and 25, and a 17-year-old youth, were all detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Officers from both forces carried out search and arrest warrants at the unnamed park on Wednesday.

Further warrants were conducted at a storage facility in Belvedere, London, and residential addresses in Hackney, London, and an unnamed location in Kent where a 39-year-old man was held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

During the search at Belvedere, a substantial number of high value items and mobile phones, believed stolen, were recovered.

Cars and caravans, which officers believe the group helped steal, were also seized.

The Metropolitan Police say the group may have been involved in 20 burglaries in London alone.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Met's South East Command said: "We understand the devastation that can be caused to those who are unfortunate enough to the targeted by burglars and the often long term effects that can run far deeper than a loss of property."