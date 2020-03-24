E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 20:34 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:40 24 March 2020

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six more patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Suffolk, bringing the total to 28.

The data, released by the Public Health England today, March 24, show that the number in Suffolk has risen by six, up from 22.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

In Essex, the number of confirmed cases has now increased by 13, up to 80.

The total number of cases in the East of England increased by 78, up from 351 to 429.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

The total number of deaths in the UK rose to 422 today, with the Department of Health and Social Care announcing that 87 people in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have died due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

It has been confirmed that one person who had been diagnosed with coronavirus died at West Suffolk Hospital.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 8,077.

One person has sadly died in Essex while receiving treatment at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

