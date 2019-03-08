Partly Cloudy

See time-lapse video of £30m car park being built at Stansted

PUBLISHED: 13:05 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 05 July 2019

Stansted Airport’s first multi-storey car park has opened for business, ready for the summer holiday season. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Stansted Airport's first multi-storey car park has opened for business, ready for the summer holiday season. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

London Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport's first multi-storey car park has opened ready to serve travellers going on their summer holidays.

Stansted Airport�s first multi-storey car park has opened for business, ready for the summer holiday season. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORTStansted Airport�s first multi-storey car park has opened for business, ready for the summer holiday season. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

The 2,700 space, six-storey car park is within a short walking distance of the terminal and boosts the number of short-stay car parking spaces available at the airport to more than 7,000.

Stansted Airport is the third largest serving the London area with 28m passengers passing through every year.

Paul Willis business change director for the London Stansted Transformation Project, said: "We're investing millions to improve facilities at London Stansted and the opening of our new multi-storey car park is another stepping stone on the road to transforming the experience for the millions of passengers travelling through the airport."

The car park is around a 5 minute walk to the terminal and costs between £80 and £110 for those leaving their car for a week-long holiday.

"We want Stansted to be the airport of choice for passengers from across the region and whilst we have a fantastic public transport record with over 50% of passengers using coach, bus or train to get to and from the airport, we also want to ensure those who need to arrive by car or park at the airport have convenient options to suit all budgets."

BAM Construction was the main contractor on the project. Brian Connor, BAM's Construction Director, said: "It's been a very successful exercise in collaborative working. We spent a year in pre-construction with Stansted examining the right model to procure and build this scheme, choosing a system approach from Huber. We've needed to manage the work around their live airport environment and ensure everybody's safety during thousands of vehicle movements across a passenger route to the terminal. I'm delighted that the result is proving to be so satisfactory."

Could a McDonald's drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in 'critical' condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Jail for angry drunk who headbutted and kicked volunteer police officer

Jack Hudson was jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Teenagers arrested after pair seen running across A14

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two females were seen running across the A14. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Van fire linked to ram raid which caused 'significant damage' to petrol station

A petrol station in Lady Lane, Hadleigh was ram raided last night. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoplifter jailed for breaking jaw of assistant who tried to intervene

Paul Ahchoon was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

'Help make Arabella's last wishes come true' - family's plea as six-year-old with cancer starts palliative care

Arabella Scannell taking part in the St Joseph's College colour run earlier this year, before her cancer relapse. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN
