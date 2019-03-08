Video

See time-lapse video of £30m car park being built at Stansted

Stansted Airport's first multi-storey car park has opened for business, ready for the summer holiday season. Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT London Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport's first multi-storey car park has opened ready to serve travellers going on their summer holidays.

The 2,700 space, six-storey car park is within a short walking distance of the terminal and boosts the number of short-stay car parking spaces available at the airport to more than 7,000.

Stansted Airport is the third largest serving the London area with 28m passengers passing through every year.

Paul Willis business change director for the London Stansted Transformation Project, said: "We're investing millions to improve facilities at London Stansted and the opening of our new multi-storey car park is another stepping stone on the road to transforming the experience for the millions of passengers travelling through the airport."

The car park is around a 5 minute walk to the terminal and costs between £80 and £110 for those leaving their car for a week-long holiday.

"We want Stansted to be the airport of choice for passengers from across the region and whilst we have a fantastic public transport record with over 50% of passengers using coach, bus or train to get to and from the airport, we also want to ensure those who need to arrive by car or park at the airport have convenient options to suit all budgets."

BAM Construction was the main contractor on the project. Brian Connor, BAM's Construction Director, said: "It's been a very successful exercise in collaborative working. We spent a year in pre-construction with Stansted examining the right model to procure and build this scheme, choosing a system approach from Huber. We've needed to manage the work around their live airport environment and ensure everybody's safety during thousands of vehicle movements across a passenger route to the terminal. I'm delighted that the result is proving to be so satisfactory."