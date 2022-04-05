Six-year-old selling sunflower seeds for children in Ukraine

Zeb Porritt from Woodbridge is selling sunflower seeds for 50p each to raise money for children in Ukraine - Credit: Satsuma Group

A six-year-old is selling harvested seeds from sunflowers he grew last year, to raise money for the children of Ukraine.

Zeb Porritt, from Woodbridge, will be selling sunflower seeds for 50p in his school playground, after spending his own pocket money on brown paper to package the seeds.

All money raised will go to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Zeb's mum Ellen Widdup said: "Last summer we grew 10 huge sunflowers in the garden which Zeb looked after himself. He was so proud of how big they grew and how beautiful they were.

Zeb started growing and maintaining sunflowers last year. - Credit: Satsuma Group

“When they died, we cut the heads off and Zeb spent several days scraping out the seeds which we then dried out.

"It was always his intention to spread a bit of sunflower love this year and give away his seeds to friends and family but like everyone else, we have been touched by the plight of the families fleeing Ukraine or caught up in the crisis.

“We found out that the sunflower is the national symbol for Ukraine, so it seemed fitting to use his harvest to raise a bit of money for the children suffering in the middle of such conflict.”

As Ukraine's national flower, the sunflower has become a symbol of resistance against the country's invasion by Russian forces.

Zeb will be charging 50p for each packet which has at least 10 seeds in. - Credit: Satsuma Group

Ellen said: “He’s too little to understand the extent of the war in Ukraine but he is a sensitive child and knows there are people in the world that have much less than he does.

“There’s something really cheerful about the sunflower and I can’t help but think how lovely it would be to see Woodbridge full of sunflowers grown from Zeb’s seeds this summer. It would feel like the whole town was visually getting behind Ukraine in some way.”

Zeb, a pupil at Kyson Primary School in Woodbridge, was helped by the team at Satsuma Group to create his "Happy Sunflower Seeds" labels for the packaging.

Each packet will have at least 10 seeds in, and his venture has led to further donations from people all over the country through his JustGiving page.