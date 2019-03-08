Expect delays on A12 and A14 as police escort giant Sizewell B digger

An abnormal load is due to travel from Sizewell B to Ipswich today (Stock image) Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Drivers on the A12 and A14 should expect delays as police help escort a huge excavator from Sizewell B to Ipswich today.

The mammoth load was leaving the nuclear power station this morning before heading to the Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate in Ipswich.

Drivers have been warned by police to expect delays as the 30-metre long, five metres high load makes its way along the county's major roads.

The route is as follows:

Sizewell B - Local Roads - Lover's Lane in Leiston - B1122 - A12 - A14 - A1214 - Local Roads to Hadleigh Industrial Estate.

Police will cease escorting the load from the A12 at Marlesford.