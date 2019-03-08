Expect delays on A12 and A14 as police escort giant Sizewell B digger
PUBLISHED: 09:20 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 12 October 2019
Drivers on the A12 and A14 should expect delays as police help escort a huge excavator from Sizewell B to Ipswich today.
The mammoth load was leaving the nuclear power station this morning before heading to the Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate in Ipswich.
You may also want to watch:
Drivers have been warned by police to expect delays as the 30-metre long, five metres high load makes its way along the county's major roads.
The route is as follows:
Sizewell B - Local Roads - Lover's Lane in Leiston - B1122 - A12 - A14 - A1214 - Local Roads to Hadleigh Industrial Estate.
Police will cease escorting the load from the A12 at Marlesford.