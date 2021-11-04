Sizewell B is the most efficient nuclear power plant in the UK

Sizewell B nuclear power station has generated more of its theoretical potential output than any other nuclear plant in the country - Credit: EDF

Sizewell B is officially the most efficient nuclear power plant in the UK, according to EDF Energy.

A spokeswoman for the nuclear power plant said the station had produced the highest proportion of the theoretical maximum amount of energy it could have generated out of any nuclear plant in the UK.

She explained that this was because Sizewell B had a newer generation PWR reactor that required much less servicing than the older AGR type reactors which are in the rest of Britain's nuclear plants.

The Suffolk power plant started generating electricity 26 years ago and since then it has generated enough electricity to power every home in East Anglia for 23 years.

Since the first nuclear power plants in the country started putting electricity into the grid they've contributed a total of 2,000 Terawatt hours — enough to power an average house for more than 180 million years.

In addition to that, EDF Energy says that Britain's nuclear power plants have also helped avoid the emission of 700 million tonnes of CO2.

Robert Gunn, station director of the Sizewell B nuclear power station in Sizewell, near Leiston, Suffolk - Credit: EDF

Robert Gunn, Sizewell B Station Director, said: “This unique power station has made a massive contribution to the UK’s nuclear fleet total output in a relatively short space of time.

“Its output total has already passed two much older stations and its quickly catching up with others. Our generating record and our carbon saving record are things we at Sizewell B are hugely proud of.

"And we’re extremely proud to have contributed more than 10% of the UK’s total nuclear output since 1976 in a much shorter period.

“When you start looking at the statistics these numbers are so big and so impressive they can become a little overwhelming.

"So instead of the big numbers I like to think of all the hard work, innovation and determination of the staff here who have made this station the single most efficient nuclear plant this country has ever had.

“Hitting this total also reminds us that nuclear power has long been a zero carbon, at the point of generation, technology – which is why we need Sizewell C to meet our net zero targets.”



