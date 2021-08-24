Sizewell B reconnected to the grid after months of maintenance works

Published: 11:05 AM August 24, 2021

Sizewell B has started regenerating after being brought off for planned refuelling and maintenance work.

The nuclear power station, has been reconnected to the grid to once again deliver low carbon power to 2.5million homes.

It was shut down on April 16 and more than a thousand maintenance tasks were completed at Sizewell B as well as a third of the fuel being replenished.

Robert Gunn, Sizewell B Station Director said: “It is the completion of maintenance work and refuelling that ensures we can keep the lights on for another 18 months.

"I am particularly grateful to the Sizewell B team, including our excellent contract partners, for their commitment to a first class job and the local community for their support during this time.”

Significant work has been completed included replacing 15 thermal sleeves under the reactor pressure vessel head, maintenance of the steam turbines and generators, and routine servicing of valves, pumps, and motors, together with a full suite of testing for another operating cycle.