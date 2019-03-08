Sunshine and Showers

Power station reaches special milestone for visitor numbers

PUBLISHED: 21:18 16 July 2019

Pupils from Woods Loke Primary School in Lowestoft marked the milestone with cake and a tour of the exhibition centre with Paul Morton, Sizewell B station director Picture: EDF ENERGY

Archant

Sizewell B has welcomed its 40,000th visitor to the power station since reopening to the public in 2012.

The visitor centre closed for more than a decade after the 9/11 terrorism attacks for security reasons.

Pupils from Woods Loke Primary School in Lowestoft marked the 40,000th visitor milestone with cake and a tour of the exhibition centre with Paul Morton, Sizewell B station director.

Ross Javes, Woods Loke Year 4 form teacher, said: "We wanted to visit Sizewell B because we are learning about why our planet matters and how nuclear power stations can help tackle climate change by producing low carbon electricity. The visit has been great and was topped off with cake, too - we will definitely come again!"

Mr Morton said: "We are delighted that Sizewell B continues to be a popular place for people to visit and it was wonderful to mark our 40,000th visit with pupils from Woods Loke Primary School."

Sizewell Visitor Centre is a purpose-built facility where people can learn about how low carbon electricity is made. To arrange a visit contact sizewellbtours@edf-energy.com or 01728 653974.

