‘Unexploded bomb’ turns out to be upturned bucket
PUBLISHED: 13:31 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 07 December 2020
Archant
Fears of an unexploded bomb on a Suffolk beach have been allayed after the object was found to be an upturned bucket.
An item, believed to be a war time bomb or mine was found on Sizewell beach shortly after 9pm on Sunday.
Police called for the Coastguard so the service’s officers could arrange for the weapon to be identified, examined, assessed and dealt with.
The incoming tide covered up the mine, meaning it no longer posed a danger to the public.
The Aldeburgh Coastguard team returned to the site this morning to have another look at the device with the Royal Navy Bomb disposal team.
The Coastguard found that the item was not a mine or bomb but an old upturned bucket that had become buried in the sand.
Aldeburgh Coastguard wrote on Facebook: “It is always best to cautious if you see anything unusual along our coastline and call the Coastguard.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.