‘Unexploded bomb’ turns out to be upturned bucket

PUBLISHED: 13:31 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 07 December 2020

An object found on Sizewell beach is not a wartime mine Picture: SU ANDERSON

An object found on Sizewell beach is not a wartime mine Picture: SU ANDERSON

Fears of an unexploded bomb on a Suffolk beach have been allayed after the object was found to be an upturned bucket.

Aldeburgh team tasked by Humber Coastguard to check suspected ordinance on Sizewell beach last night. We arrived on...

Posted by Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team on Monday, 7 December 2020

An item, believed to be a war time bomb or mine was found on Sizewell beach shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

Police called for the Coastguard so the service’s officers could arrange for the weapon to be identified, examined, assessed and dealt with.

The incoming tide covered up the mine, meaning it no longer posed a danger to the public.

The Aldeburgh Coastguard team returned to the site this morning to have another look at the device with the Royal Navy Bomb disposal team.

The Coastguard found that the item was not a mine or bomb but an old upturned bucket that had become buried in the sand.

Aldeburgh Coastguard wrote on Facebook: “It is always best to cautious if you see anything unusual along our coastline and call the Coastguard.”

