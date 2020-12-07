News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
‘Unexploded bomb’ turns out to be upturned bucket

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:31 PM December 7, 2020    Updated: 11:14 AM December 9, 2020
The buried item on Sizewell beach Picture: Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team

Fears of an unexploded bomb on a Suffolk beach have been allayed after the object was found to be an upturned bucket.

An old bucket that was removed from the sand at Sizewell Picture: Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team

An item, believed to be a war time bomb or mine,was found on Sizewell beach shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

Police called for the Coastguard so the service’s officers could arrange for the weapon to be identified, examined, assessed and dealt with.

The incoming tide covered up the mine, meaning it no longer posed a danger to the public.

The Aldeburgh Coastguard team returned to the site this morning to have another look at the device with the Royal Navy Bomb disposal team.

An object found on Sizewell beach is not a wartime mine Picture: SU ANDERSON

The Coastguard found that the item was not a mine or bomb but an old upturned bucket that had become buried in the sand.

Aldeburgh Coastguard wrote on Facebook: “It is always best to cautious if you see anything unusual along our coastline and call the Coastguard.”

Crews from the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Tea and the Coastguard were called to Sizewell Picture: Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team

The item was revealed to be a bucket submerged in the sand Picture: Aldeburgh Coastguard Rescue Team

