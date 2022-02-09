Horse riders frustrated at not being allowed to park horse boxes by Sizewell beach

Sizewell beach car park, where horse riders would like to park with their horse boxes - Credit: Google Maps

Horse riders feel they have been ‘banned’ from parking at Sizewell beach car park after rule changes - making it a struggle to access off road riding in the area.

The riders say the changes mean they find it hard to use routes to both Thorpeness to the south and Eastbridge to the north.

Caroline Cavill, who works for the British Horse Society, feels she has been "fobbed off" by East Suffolk Council, though she says she has been very willing to try and find a compromise.

Caroline said the suggested alternative parking, along a road, wouldn't be safe to park and unload a horse although legal - Credit: Caroline Cavill

The car park is ideally situated for horse riders who wish to ride along a nearby bridleways.

Caroline argues it's not "20 horse boxes at a time or a massive lorry", just a few small horse boxes.

However, an off-street parking places order was put into effect in September 2021, meaning vehicles with horse boxes are now asked to park elsewhere.

Horse trailers are allowed to park in 12 other car parks across East Suffolk. Caroline said: "They're places like the back of Felixstowe docks, Felixstowe seafront, right in the middle of Lowestoft, right in the middle of Southwold.

"They're actually saying I can go and take my horse and park it in a car park in the middle of Felixstowe, but I can't park on the grass car park at Sizewell?"

There are bridleways near to Sizewell car park which horse riders can use - Credit: Caroline Cavill

The suggested alternative parking, a crescent off Lovers Lane, didn't seem suitable.

"It looks so narrow if you tried to park my little Hyundai on it, you'd practically block the traffic," added Caroline.

A spokesperson for the council said it has always been the authority's position that parking larger, heavier vehicles on much of the surface at the Sizewell Beach car park is unsuitable, especially in wetter weather.

They added: "Larger vehicles, including horseboxes, have never been legally permitted to park at Sizewell Beach car park.

“Although this was not enforced prior to the commencement of our wider Civil Parking Enforcement responsibilities, we have not issued penalty charge notices to horsebox drivers, but have instead advised them of the rules and asked that they move somewhere more appropriate.

“We are not preventing horse riders from using the bridleways around Sizewell beach, nor from parking a rigid vehicle up to 5.5m in length, and without a trailer, in this car park.”