Alert sparked after bomb found on Suffolk beach

Published: 10:12 PM December 6, 2020 Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020

An object found on Sizewell beach is not a wartime mine Picture: SU ANDERSON - Credit: Archant

Emergency services were called out this evening after a war-time bomb was washed up on a Suffolk beach.

The item, believed to be a mine, was found on the shore at Sizewell.

Police were called after 9pm to the scene, and alerted the Coastguard so the service’s officers could arrange for the weapon to be identified, examined, assessed and dealt with.

A police spokesman said it was understood the incoming tide had now covered the mine and it was not posing a danger to the public.

Bomb disposal experts are expected to visit the site tomorrow – if the mine reappears.

Suffolk’s coast is no stranger to such incidents with huge amounts of ammunition, including shells, mines and other weapons, lost or dumped at sea during two world wars and occasionally scoured from the seabed and washed ashore.

If the mine is still present at low tide tomorrow, depending on its size, a controlled explosion will probably be carried out either on the beach or at sea.