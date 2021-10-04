Published: 12:02 PM October 4, 2021

Boris Johnson is expected to commit to new energy plans later this week - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/ Sarah Lucy Brown/EDF ENERGY

EDF Energy's hopes of building Sizewell C on the Suffolk coast could receive a boost this week, with the Government expected to commit to investment in nuclear energy.

It is understood the Prime Minister will use his speech at the Conservative Party Conference on Wednesday to commit to a massive investment programme in renewable and nuclear power.

He is also understood to be committing to the construction of at least two large-scale nuclear power plants.

However, campaigners say it "makes no sense" to support Sizewell C.

Mr Johnson told The Times: “We’ve got to get back into nuclear, we’ve got to increase our clean energy generation. That will bring the cost of energy down and bring down the cost of transport.”

You may also want to watch:

EDF said that the power station would be "vital" to meeting the UK's climate commitments.

A spokesman for EDF said: "The station will generate enough low carbon power for 6million homes and save 9million tonnes of C02 every year of its 60 year lifespan and will offset its construction emissions within 5-6 months of operation. It will help replace the low carbon nuclear stations that are now reaching the end of operation and help the UK move away from polluting fossil fuels.

"Furthermore, Sizewell C will enable more renewable generation because it provides the baseload large scale dependable low carbon electricity needed whatever the weather.

"Here in Suffolk the Sizewell C will boost jobs, skills and employment and agreements are already in place with education and business partners to ensure that the local areas benefits.”

However, campaigners have said there are serious concerns about nuclear power's "green credentials".

Alison Downes from Stop Sizewell C said: "It makes no sense to back Sizewell C: it's not only much too slow and expensive to solve or climate emergency let alone our short term energy crisis, serious questions remain whether the technology actually works.

"Given increasing evidence Sizewell C would be obsolete by the time it was built, and growing concern about the cost to consumers and taxpayers already hit with rising bills and taxes, the government should not waste our money, but divert policy support and funds to more renewables, storage, clean heat and energy efficiency.”