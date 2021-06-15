Students praised for suggesting how their school could cut carbon footprint

Published: 11:30 AM June 15, 2021

The Tree Musketeers Aaron, Riley, Thomas, Jadon and Will, won the challenge - Credit: Tony Pick/EDF

Students at Alde Valley Academy in Leiston have been praised for their work in helping to reduce their school's carbon footprint.

A team from Sizewell C, the proposed new £20billion nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, the Sizewell visitor centre and Net Zero Leiston set the students a challenge to find ways to reduce the school's carbon footprint.

Using data from Groundwork East, a firm working on Net Zero Leiston, the students could see the current levels of carbon emissions.

The youngsters were tasked with coming up with ideas to reduce the school's carbon footprint - Credit: Tony Pick/EDF

Year 7 and Year 8 students got involved and presented their findings to a panel of experts from Sizewell B and Sizewell C.

The winning team, The Tree Musketeers, came up with a range of ideas and gave detail around areas of green low carbon energy generation.

Kirstie Moore, assistant headteacher at Alde Valley Academy, said: "The net zero challenge which Sizewell C set the school has really complemented our science curriculum.

You may also want to watch:

"Our students really enjoyed participating and engaged with staff from EDF and Groundwork East to support their project.

"Their awareness has been greatly raised and we look forward to continued work within our community around this project."