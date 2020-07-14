National consortium formed to press Government to back Sizewell C

A new industrial consortium is calling on the Government to back to the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station.

The new consortium is formed of 32 organisations across the UK including three of the country’s biggest trade unions, GMB, Prospect and Unite the Union.

Other names include construction giants Balfour Beatty Bailey and Mace, engineers Assystem and Mott MacDonald and developers EDF.

The consortium is arguing Sizewell C will provide a “major economic boost” for the UK and help the country “on the road to a green recovery”.

It hopes to sign memorandums of understanding (MoU) with regions nationwide to guarantee jobs and investment – with up to 70% of contracts for the project going to British-based businesses.

It is hoped the plant’s approval would secure 60,000 highly-skilled jobs, with another 160,000 employed throughout its supply chain.

Proposals for the twin-reactor plant in east Suffolk cleared their latest planning hurdle in June after being deemed satisfactory by the Planning Inspectorate.

Cameron Gilmour, spokesperson for the Sizewell C Consortium, said: “Britain has built a world-beating nuclear industry supply chain which supports thousands of highly skilled jobs across the UK.

“The Sizewell C supply chain is ready and willing to help government with the green economic recovery. A firm commitment on the future of Sizewell C will help sustain the nuclear supply chain and can deliver significant benefits to the UK’s low carbon economic prosperity.”

A joint statement by GMB, Prospect and Unite argued the plant would provide an “immediate post-Covid boost for jobs”, while the Suffolk Chamber has also voiced support for the consortium.

Opposition groups, including Stop Sizewell C and Together Against Sizewell C, have continued to oppose the plans citing fears over the damaging impact on the tourism economy and local wildlife and arguing that a new nuclear power station will not help the government meet its “net-zero” targets.

RSPB Suffolk area manager Adam Rowlands says there is no evidence the development will not have a detrimental impact on wildlife at RSPB Minsmere and beyond.