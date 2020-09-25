Over 100 businesses sign letter to Government opposing Sizewell C

More than 100 rural Suffolk businesses have written to the Government to oppose the building of a twin reactor nuclear power station.

The letter, which was addressed to Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma amongst others, raised concerns about the site.

It has attracted signatures from almost 150 individual businesses, farms and landowners in the area.

In the letter they describe the nuclear power station as a “threat” which had been hanging over their heads for at least eight years.

“This would be tolerable if the Sizewell C project was for the ‘greater good’,” read the letter.

“But we have concluded that it is not necessary to meet the UK’s commitment to net zero, and would be a slow, risky and expensive waste of taxpayers’ money that removes opportunities to make use of alternative, green, deliverable and cost-effective energy solutions.

“Meanwhile, many of our plans are on hold at a time when farming faces the biggest changes to the policy framework governing our industry in over 50 years.”

The letter also raised concerns about the impact on farm production which owners say could “render productive land commercially and logistically unviable”.

They also argued that tourists could be deterred by the extra traffic on roads in the area.

“We join other organisations and individuals that have reached the same conclusion,” read the letter.

“Which is our declaration that - given the environmental sensitivities and economic impact - we oppose Sizewell C.”

EDF responded to the letter saying that they were already working with hundreds of business and hoped to work with the farming community more closely.

A spokesman for EDF said: “We are working hard to make sure Sizewell C is good for Suffolk businesses across many sectors and that we can work together to deliver a project that will help Britain meet its Net Zero targets.

“We have over 1,400 businesses registered to work with us on the project and local firms are already helping to build Hinkley Point C which has delivered £1bn in contracts to the region.

“We firmly believe that the farming community has a strong role to play in the project, whether that is through providing local food produce for our workforce or by using farm machinery powered by hydrogen that could be made at Sizewell C.

“We hope to form a Suffolk business farming alliance as we have done in Somerset, where 3 million meals have been produced to date by the Somerset Larder for the Hinkley Point C workforce. The Somerset Larder was formed by local business for Hinkley Point C but has extended its reach to work with many more firms in the region.

“By working with leading trade organisations for businesses in all sectors we hope to make the most of the project for Suffolk.”

