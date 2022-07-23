Therese Coffey still yet to comment on Sizewell C decision

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has still not commented on the news Sizewell C has been given the green light. - Credit: PA

Therese Coffey has still not publicly commented on the news that Sizewell C is set to be built in her constituency, two days after the controversial project was given the green light.

Dr Coffey and her office have been repeatedly approached for comment on the matter by this newspaper, but no comment has yet been received.

A spokesman said there was a lot of detail to go through, adding: "I don’t think her overall view on Sizewell C is unknown among her constituents."

She has previously supported the plans, but said mitigating against its impacts on the local area will be "absolutely key".

Dr Coffey, who is secretary of state for work and pensions, has tweeted seven times since the news that Sizewell C had got the go-ahead was announced.

The tweets have been split between supporting her friend and cabinet colleague Liz Truss's leadership bid, and her government business with the department for work and pensions. No updates have been posted to her Facebook page or website.

There has been speculation among some in Westminster that Dr Coffey could become home secretary if Ms Truss gets the top job.

This newspaper will publish Dr Coffey's comments on the Sizewell C decision when they are received.