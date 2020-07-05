E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Radioactive discharges from Sizewell C under the microscope

PUBLISHED: 07:25 06 July 2020

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF Energy

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF Energy

Archant

EDF Energy has applied to the Environment Agency for three environmental permits required to operate Sizewell C.

The applications are part of the process for the power plant and follow the company’s Development Consent Order application to the Planning Inspectorate for permission to build, and its application to the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) for a nuclear site licence.

Government will make the final decision on the project once it has been thoroughly examined by the planning process. Opponents are gearing up for a huge fight over the coming months, claiming the site is the wrong place for the project, which they say is not needed and will have a huge impact on tourism and the environment.

Twelve weeks’ consultation on the environmental permits begins today, July 6, at 7am.

READ MORE: Another mileston for Sizewell C project

The permits cover the controls that EDF needs to put into place to ensure high standards of environmental protection during commissioning, operation and decommissioning of Sizewell C – specifically for disposals and discharges of radioactive wastes as all nuclear power stations discharge tiny amounts; operation of standby power supply systems using diesel generators; and discharges of cooling water and liquid effluent into the North Sea.

You may also want to watch:

They do not cover the impact on ecology and water in nearby precious wildlife sites as this is part of the Planning Inspectorate’s role, or the demand for water which falls to Essex and Suffolk Water which will prepare a plan to show how demand can be fulfilled and work with the Environment Agency

The Environment Agency must decide whether to grant or refuse the issue of the permits. If it grants a permit, the Environment Agency can include conditions to ensure proper protection of people and the environment.

The agency’s Nuclear New Build Project Manager, Simon Barlow, said:“As these applications relate to the disposal and discharge of radioactive waste; operation of standby power supply systems using diesel generators; and discharges of cooling water and liquid effluent into the North Sea they will all have implications for the environment and should be rigorously examined – hence our consultation.

“After we have reviewed the applications, our next stage will be to conduct a further consultation on our draft decisions, when members of the public will have another opportunity to provide us with their comments.”

“We appreciate that there are currently limitations on people’s movements and accessibility challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, so we will be taking measures to ensure everyone can have access to the relevant documents and direct contact with Environment Agency officers, to ask questions and discuss their concerns.”

The environmental permit applications for Sizewell C can be viewed here and the link goes live on Monday, July 6 at 7am as the consultation opens.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

The A140 is closed at Stoke Ash following a serious crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

The A140 is closed at Stoke Ash following a serious crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The first objective is to win the league... We need to strengthen’ – O’Neill on plans for Ipswich Town to come back stronger

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A140 closed after serious crash

The A140 is closed at Stoke Ash following a serious crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mouse thought to be cause of devastating fire that tore through family home

Bec Drake and her husband Colin amongst the remains of the burnt out workshop where the fire is thought to have started and spread through their home in Stanningfield. The family are having to still live in their fire damaged home as they cannot find any lodgings locally. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Ipswich Hospital has deteriorated since Colchester merger’

Ipswich Hospital Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Radioactive discharges from Sizewell C under the microscope

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF Energy

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY