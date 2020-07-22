Date set for special council meeting to discuss Sizewell C

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY Archant

A special meeting is to be held to discuss and formulate East Suffolk Council’s formal response to plans to build Sizewell C.

Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader, confirmed the extraordinary meeting on Sizewell will help inform cabinet's final representation. Picture: PAUL NIXON/SUFFOLK COASTAL Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader, confirmed the extraordinary meeting on Sizewell will help inform cabinet's final representation. Picture: PAUL NIXON/SUFFOLK COASTAL

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant confirmed during Thursday night’s full council meeting that an ‘extraordinary meeting’ will be held on September 3 of the authority to solely discuss the project.

It comes after the Planning Inspectorate at the end of June cleared EDF Energy’s proposals to move to the next stage.

Mr Gallant said: “This meeting will be presented with the draft emerging relevant representation, which we will need to submit to the Planning Inspectorate by September 30.

“This will provide an opportunity for all members of the council to consider the submission, but more importantly to provide local views from the issues arriving from the submitted proposals.

Rachel Smith-Lyte said East Suffolk Council's efforts would be a legacy for generations to come. Picture: GREEN PARTY Rachel Smith-Lyte said East Suffolk Council's efforts would be a legacy for generations to come. Picture: GREEN PARTY

“The views from the council meeting on September 3 will then be collated reviewed and presented to the cabinet at its planned meeting on September 25 where cabinet will consider and finalise the representation.

“In its deliberation, cabinet will have due regard to the comments of the council, and those from our local communities as well as the technical advice.

“This process will afford a full opportunity for a wide range of views to be considered to help inform the final decision.”

Mr Gallant reiterated that the council was only a statutory consultee and was not the decision-maker, that being left to the Secretary of State for business, energy and industrial strategy.

He added that the meeting must consider how to maximise the benefits and minimise the negative impacts, if the secretary of state should decide to grant approval.

The matter was brought forward by the Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group at the authority. Rachel Smith-Lyte, from the group, said: “We owe it to each and every one of our communities to ensure that the response to the Sizewell C application issued in their name, through East Suffolk Council, is a fair and robust representation of their views.

“The influence we have today will be a legacy for our future generations.”