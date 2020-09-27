E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Deadline nears for ‘interested parties’ to apply for Sizewell C examination

PUBLISHED: 17:29 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 27 September 2020

How Sizewell C would look if it were built. Picture: EDF ENERGY

How Sizewell C would look if it were built. Picture: EDF ENERGY

The deadline is nearing for people who want to apply to become “interested parties” who will have their say on the examination of the application to build Sizewell C.

The Planning Inspectorate says people can apply to be a interested party to take part in the examination of plans to build the £20billion nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, either as individuals or an organisation.

MORE: 1,400 people register for jobs at Sizewell C, EDF reveals

The inspectorate says those registered “will have an opportunity to make a written representation about the application when the examination begins” - but have to apply before the deadline of Wednesday, September 30.

People are asked to submit a 500-word statement outlining the main points they intend to make in relation to Sizewell C, but that no material is “vexatious or frivolous”.

MORE: Sizewell C ‘too expensive’, says Liberal Democrat leader and former energy secretary

Alison Downes, from the Stop Sizewell C campaign, said the deadline “is a critical moment, not only to stand up and be counted, but to keep the door open to having your say in next year’s public examination”.

She argued it is “not just for experts, it’s for everyone who has a view”.

■ To register, click here.

