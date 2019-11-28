E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Major power plant hub aims to create thousands of jobs

PUBLISHED: 18:59 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 28 November 2019

Sizewell C is setting up a charity partnership to help recruit apprentices for roles needed in the future. L-R Emma Ratzer,Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, managing director Sizewell C Access Community Trust CEO Baxter, Inspire Suffolk CEO, Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sizewell C is setting up a charity partnership to help recruit apprentices for roles needed in the future. L-R Emma Ratzer,Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, managing director Sizewell C Access Community Trust CEO Baxter, Inspire Suffolk CEO, Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A new youth employment hub has launched in Leiston with the aim of allowing local young people to unlock thousands of potential jobs in the construction and operation of a third nuclear power plant near the town.

Terry Baxter and Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson discuss the potential opportunities available to young people Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTerry Baxter and Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson discuss the potential opportunities available to young people Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A partnership between developers of the proposed Sizewell C station, Inspire Suffolk and Access Community Trust (ACT) has been formed with the intention of widening access to promised jobs and careers - including 3,600 in civilian construction and another 2,000 in support roles.

Recent studies found the Inspire Programme at EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C led to the creation of 'social value' worth up to £1.732million to the Somerset economy by providing opportunities at the power station and across the wider science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) sector.

Leiston's High Street hub launch was attended by chief executives of Inspire Suffolk and ACT, Terry Baxter and Emma Ratzer; Sizewell C project development director and managing director, Jim Crawford and Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, and Dan Mayhew, head of Alde Valley Academy, which operates a minibus funded by EDF Energy to run pupils to school from outlying rural areas.

Joint funding with East Suffolk Council for the new hub's youth employment service will also enhance existing services at Inspire Suffolk and ACT's Ipswich, Saxmundham and Lowestoft locations.

Jim Crawford, Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson and Dan Mayhew with the EDF funded Alde Valley Academy minibus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJim Crawford, Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson and Dan Mayhew with the EDF funded Alde Valley Academy minibus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Baxter said: "Thanks to Sizewell C, Inspire Suffolk and ACT can come together to deliver even more support to those most in need in the county. Working together, we can now cover an area stretching from north Essex, across Suffolk, up to Norfolk."

Mr Ratzer said: "The new centre will join the existing hubs to provide a place for local people to access help and support on a range of issues from mental health through to helping people become work-ready."

Mr Crawford said Sizewell C would create thousands of jobs and provide a boost in training, skills and education in the region.

"This new partnership will ensure people right across Suffolk can access well paid employment and develop their careers during the construction and operation of Sizewell C," he added.

Emma Ratzer, Access Community Trust CEO and Terry Baxter, Inspire Suffolk CEO Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNEmma Ratzer, Access Community Trust CEO and Terry Baxter, Inspire Suffolk CEO Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

EDF Energy recently held the fourth stage of consultation as part of its preparations to submit final plans for the twin reactor.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by vehicle on A12

A pedestrian has been struck by a car on the A12 near Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Freezing temperatures on the way - weather warning issued

A weather warning has been issued for ice across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL/ CITIZENSIDE.COM

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Live updates as second day of flooding chaos hits Suffolk

The flooded mere beside Framlingham Castle on Wednesday Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Have you seen missing 14-year-old Jamie-Leigh McCann?

Police are searching for missing teenager Jamie-Leigh McCann Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists