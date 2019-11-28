Major power plant hub aims to create thousands of jobs
PUBLISHED: 18:59 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 28 November 2019
Archant
A new youth employment hub has launched in Leiston with the aim of allowing local young people to unlock thousands of potential jobs in the construction and operation of a third nuclear power plant near the town.
A partnership between developers of the proposed Sizewell C station, Inspire Suffolk and Access Community Trust (ACT) has been formed with the intention of widening access to promised jobs and careers - including 3,600 in civilian construction and another 2,000 in support roles.
Recent studies found the Inspire Programme at EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C led to the creation of 'social value' worth up to £1.732million to the Somerset economy by providing opportunities at the power station and across the wider science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) sector.
Leiston's High Street hub launch was attended by chief executives of Inspire Suffolk and ACT, Terry Baxter and Emma Ratzer; Sizewell C project development director and managing director, Jim Crawford and Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, and Dan Mayhew, head of Alde Valley Academy, which operates a minibus funded by EDF Energy to run pupils to school from outlying rural areas.
Joint funding with East Suffolk Council for the new hub's youth employment service will also enhance existing services at Inspire Suffolk and ACT's Ipswich, Saxmundham and Lowestoft locations.
Mr Baxter said: "Thanks to Sizewell C, Inspire Suffolk and ACT can come together to deliver even more support to those most in need in the county. Working together, we can now cover an area stretching from north Essex, across Suffolk, up to Norfolk."
Mr Ratzer said: "The new centre will join the existing hubs to provide a place for local people to access help and support on a range of issues from mental health through to helping people become work-ready."
Mr Crawford said Sizewell C would create thousands of jobs and provide a boost in training, skills and education in the region.
"This new partnership will ensure people right across Suffolk can access well paid employment and develop their careers during the construction and operation of Sizewell C," he added.
EDF Energy recently held the fourth stage of consultation as part of its preparations to submit final plans for the twin reactor.