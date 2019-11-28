Video

Major power plant hub aims to create thousands of jobs

Sizewell C is setting up a charity partnership to help recruit apprentices for roles needed in the future. L-R Emma Ratzer,Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, managing director Sizewell C Access Community Trust CEO Baxter, Inspire Suffolk CEO, Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A new youth employment hub has launched in Leiston with the aim of allowing local young people to unlock thousands of potential jobs in the construction and operation of a third nuclear power plant near the town.

Terry Baxter and Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson discuss the potential opportunities available to young people Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Terry Baxter and Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson discuss the potential opportunities available to young people Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A partnership between developers of the proposed Sizewell C station, Inspire Suffolk and Access Community Trust (ACT) has been formed with the intention of widening access to promised jobs and careers - including 3,600 in civilian construction and another 2,000 in support roles.

Recent studies found the Inspire Programme at EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C led to the creation of 'social value' worth up to £1.732million to the Somerset economy by providing opportunities at the power station and across the wider science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) sector.

Leiston's High Street hub launch was attended by chief executives of Inspire Suffolk and ACT, Terry Baxter and Emma Ratzer; Sizewell C project development director and managing director, Jim Crawford and Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, and Dan Mayhew, head of Alde Valley Academy, which operates a minibus funded by EDF Energy to run pupils to school from outlying rural areas.

Joint funding with East Suffolk Council for the new hub's youth employment service will also enhance existing services at Inspire Suffolk and ACT's Ipswich, Saxmundham and Lowestoft locations.

Jim Crawford, Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson and Dan Mayhew with the EDF funded Alde Valley Academy minibus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jim Crawford, Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson and Dan Mayhew with the EDF funded Alde Valley Academy minibus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Baxter said: "Thanks to Sizewell C, Inspire Suffolk and ACT can come together to deliver even more support to those most in need in the county. Working together, we can now cover an area stretching from north Essex, across Suffolk, up to Norfolk."

Mr Ratzer said: "The new centre will join the existing hubs to provide a place for local people to access help and support on a range of issues from mental health through to helping people become work-ready."

Mr Crawford said Sizewell C would create thousands of jobs and provide a boost in training, skills and education in the region.

"This new partnership will ensure people right across Suffolk can access well paid employment and develop their careers during the construction and operation of Sizewell C," he added.

Emma Ratzer, Access Community Trust CEO and Terry Baxter, Inspire Suffolk CEO Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Emma Ratzer, Access Community Trust CEO and Terry Baxter, Inspire Suffolk CEO Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

EDF Energy recently held the fourth stage of consultation as part of its preparations to submit final plans for the twin reactor.