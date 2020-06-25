‘No way Sizewell C benefits will outweigh the impact’

Campaign groups opposing Sizewell C have been delivering giant postcards to Therese Coffey MP alongside Suffolk County and East Suffolk Councils Picture: STOP SIZEWELL C STOP SIZEWELL C

Local campaigners have said the “battle for the soul and integrity of East Suffolk” has begun after the final proposals for Sizewell C were revealed by energy giant EDF.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alison Downes from Stop Sizewell C PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Alison Downes from Stop Sizewell C PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The detailed plans which set out the next stage of the process have been met with staunch opposition from established campaign groups.

Sizewell C took a step closer to fruition after the Planning Inspectorate said on Wednesday the plans were suitable to go to the next stage of the process.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: The final proposals for Sizewell C on the Suffolk coast revealed

Pete Wilkinson, chairman of Together Against Sizewell C, said: “TASC recognises that the acceptance of the Sizewell C planning application marks the beginning of a battle for the soul and integrity of East Suffolk.

“The long-term jobs offered will be few compared to what could be generated by a renewables programme – nuclear is notoriously capital- not labour-intensive.

“The often quoted 25,000 jobs actually disappear on closer inspection to 25,000 short-term, construction-related job ‘roles’.

“During the ten year plus construction phase, should it ever begin, the lives of residents will be made a misery from the thousands of daily vehicle movements as well as the 24/7 noise, light and air pollution.

“As for their promises, EDF has been economical with the evidence of their desire to give the community, its representatives and the regulators the sort of information it needs to assess accurately the impact of their monstrous plans.

“There’s no reason to believe they have undergone a Damascene conversion.

“Let’s hope the Planning Inspectorate and the Secretary of State see through this tissue of hope of expectations and kick the plans into touch.”

MORE: EDF ‘pleased’ as Sizewell C plans cleared for next phase

Alison Downes, from Stop Sizewell C also raised questions over the plans, highlighting the overall cost of the project and the number of commuting workers as issues.

She said: “Even on a cursory first look at EDF’s proposals, they are worse than we expected: the eye-popping £20bn cost of the project, higher than even the most cynical of us predicted; the 7,900 workers - of which 6,000 will need local accommodation and the remainder could commute from up to 90 minutes away - and the traffic.

“There cannot be any way on earth that the benefits will outweigh the impacts, so it’s time for the people of Suffolk to collectively say “no” to Sizewell C.”

MORE: Councils join opposition groups in raising concerns over Sizewell C