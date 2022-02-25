News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Sizewell C: Planning Inspectorate's recommendation on planning consent due today

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 6:00 AM February 25, 2022
Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng visited Sizewell C to announce Â£100m funding for Britain's

Sizewell C deadline day - PINS has to deliver its report to Whitehall today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Planning Inspectorate's report containing its recommendation on the future of the Sizewell C power station project is due to be handed to the Government today.

Plans for Sizewell C have spent nearly two years with the inspectorate (PINS), undergoing a thorough examination.

EDF Energy

How Sizewell C with its twin reactors could look alongside plants A and B on Suffolk's coast - Credit: EDF Energy

Developers who are hoping to build a new £20billion nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast have already been waiting an extra six weeks for a final decision on the project.

PINS had to ask for an extension to the deadline, saying 22 changes made to the proposals by EDF during that time created extra work and inspectors were not able to meet the January 14 deadline.

The scheme includes the twin reactor power station, a two-village bypass, link road, rail line upgrades and a temporary desalination plant.

In addition to the changes during the process, and the size and scale of the project, the examining authority has also had some unexpected health issues that have caused a delay to report writing, creating "considerable pressure" for the small expert team.

The report won't be made public for at least three months and is expected to be published around late May.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Suffolk teacher is serving up sensational afternoon teas
  2. 2 Seeds company bought up in £100m deal
  3. 3 Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine
  1. 4 Suffolk coffee shop says 'no to Coke'
  2. 5 'Sadness' as diggers move in and demolition starts on clifftop properties
  3. 6 Go-ahead for 65 new homes in Mid Suffolk village
  4. 7 The seven best restaurants in Bury St Edmunds according to Tripadvisor
  5. 8 Nine-man Blues go out of Premier Cup after Stowmarket defeat
  6. 9 Man jailed for possessing more than 250,000 indecent images
  7. 10 Mike Bacon: Teams will drop points - check out the fixtures this weekend!

Even if Sizewell C is granted planning consent, it will still need a site licence and permits from the Environment Agency, both expected in the summer or autumn, and to get to a Final Investment Decision. 

Paul Collins, chair of Stop Sizewell C, said: "We hope the Planning Inspectorate's recommendation on Sizewell C's planning consent is a resounding 'no'.

"It's the wrong project in the wrong place and deserves to fail because of the multitude of outstanding issues and the very serious impacts on the area.

"Astonishingly, EDF is only now applying to East Suffolk Council for permission to conduct soil mixing and ground anchor trials. This work is absolutely critical to determining if the site can be prevented from collapsing during construction.

"Not only is it bizarre that they've not yet been done, the results won't be known for at least six months. How could the Secretary of State even consider approving Sizewell C's planning application without this information?"

EDF has been contacted for a comment.

Leiston News

Don't Miss

Map of the destinations for the festival of suffolk

Festival of Suffolk torch relay to visit 250 towns and villages

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson battles with Lewis Freestone early in the game

Ipswich Town vs Cheltenham Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town held at home

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Katy Stephenson after treatment for stage one cancer

NHS

Suffolk ovarian cancer survivor urges women to learn common symptoms

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was sent to Bury St Edmunds earlier today

Suffolk Live News

Bury building site 'closed off' as person taken to hospital after incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon