Sizewell C mobile library takes to the road to bring the plans to the people

A specially-branded mobile library is set to begin its tour of part of Suffolk tomorrow, Monday, July 13 – to enable people to view the full plans for the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

EDF Energy has arranged for hard copies of the tens of thousands of pages of the 600-plus documents submitted with the Development Consent Order application for permision to build the twin reactor to be available for everyone who wants to see them.

There has been concern some people who do not have internet access or cannot easily access the details because of the coronavirus pandemic could otherwise miss out on reading the papers and taking part in the consultation.

The DCO application is now in the pre-examination phase in which people can access the documents and share their views with the Planning Inspectorate.

This phase runs until September 30. It usually lasts 28 days, but has been extended for 12 weeks as the application is detailed and there are still some restrictions due to the pandemic crisis response.

The library bus begins its tour at Leiston and will visit a number of locations in east Suffolk. The public can make an appointment to view the Sizewell C plans in the mobile library where social distancing measures will be observed.

Julia Pyke, Sizewell C Nuclear Development Director, said: “We are committed to giving the public every chance to review our plans so they can share their views with the planning inspectorate.

“Sizewell C will deliver benefits for local people and leave a positive legacy in skills, training and employment for years to come so we hope people engage fully in this process.”

From 10am to 4pm the mobile library will be at: Leiston - July 13/14/15; Theberton - July 16/17; Middleton - July 20/21; Yoxford - July 22/23; Kelsale cum Carlton - July 24; Darsham - July 27/28; Wickham Market - July 29/30; Hacheston - July 31; Levington - August 3/4; Stratford St Andrew - August 5/6; Woodbridge - August 7; Ipswich - August 10; Lowestoft - August 11.

EDF is also distributing more than 40,000 newsletters with a summary of the plans, or people can read them at the Sizewell C Information Office in Leiston (call 0800 197 6102 to book a slot), online at www.sizewellc.co.uk, or people shielding or housebound can book a laptop or ipad by calling 0800 197 6102.

The Planning Inspectorate encourages stakeholders to read the application online. People can then register on its website to become an ‘Interested Party’ by providing a written summary of your views on the DCO application and will be kept informed of progress and about opportunities to put their case forward at the next stage (the Examination).