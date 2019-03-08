Bill Turnbull to chair meeting on what life will be like on Sizewell C frontline

Broadcaster Bill Turnbull will chair the meeting

People will find out about the realities of living next door to a nuclear power station construction site tomorrow at a public meeting over Sizewell C.

A computer-generated images of Sizewell C

Broadcaster Bill Turnbull will chair the event to discuss EDF Energy's latest proposals for the twin reactor in the frontline community of Theberton and Eastbridge.

Special guest will be Hinkley Point C (HPC) campaigner Richard Cuttell who is travelling from Somerset to share his experience as neighbour to EDF's construction site for the new plant on which Sizewell C will be based.

Mr Cuttell, chairman of the West Hinkley Action Group, lives in Shurton, close to the fenceline of HPC. He will bring his experience of dealing with EDF during the project, and that of local councillors he works closely with, describing how residents of the Parish of Stogursey - which contains the hamlets of Shurton and Burton and is similar to Theberton and Eastbridge - have been impacted by the build.

The meeting will begin with a presentation by Mr Cuttell including talking through public consultations, the Development Consent Application and life next to the construction site.

Bill Turnbull chairing a previous public meeting at Theberton Church.

Following a Q&A session, local campaigners will make short presentations on the key issues and share guidance on how to respond to EDF's Stage 4 consultations by September 27.

Theberton and Eastbridge Parish Council and Theberton & Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS), with partners B1122 Action Group and Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group are organising the meeting from 10am to noon at St Peter's Church, Theberton.

Previous meetings have seen the church packed to capacity.

With the RSPB's Love Minsmere Festival following the next day, September 15, local people have the opportunity for a full weekend of campaigning on Sizewell C.

Alison Downes, co chairman of TEAGS, said: "We warmly welcome Richard to Suffolk following our visit to Hinkley Point a year ago. His experience will be invaluable in informing our community what they can expect in being neighbours to Sizewell C, should the project go ahead."

"Stage 4 is EDF's last Public consultation. Whilst we were among those requesting extra consultations, it was in the hope EDF would make changes to address the specific concerns of its nearest neighbours as well as more detail to rectify the lamentable level of preliminary environmental information. With EDF having essentially ignored us, we can expect a lively meeting."