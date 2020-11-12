Unemployed youngsters get Sizewell C job chance

Cody Lucas at the Energy Skills Centre Picture: ANDREWHENDRY.COM www.andrewhendry.com

Young people, including some who are long term unemployed, are being offered the chance of training which could lead to jobs at the Sizewell C nuclear power station in a new project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sizewell C, Inspire Suffolk and East Coast College have come together to offer the first courses and apprenticeships to create an “accessible pathway” for young people seeking a career in the nuclear industry.

The programs will start early next year and aim to raise aspirations of young people from local communities, giving them an insight into some available career options – and supporting them on their journey to work at Suffolk’s proposed twin reactor power station.

Construction of the complex will create employment for thousands of people over the next decade plus 900 full-time jobs once the station is operational.

Participants in the training course will be aged 16-25 and currently not in education or employment, a proportion of whom will be longer term unemployed.

You may also want to watch:

Inspire Suffolk will run the training with support from East Coast College and Sizewell C and students hope to progress into further education with East Coast College.

For those already in training, Doosan Babcock, Hinkley Point C contractor and member of the Sizewell C consortium, is taking on students from East Coast College to join their apprenticeship scheme in welding, rigging, pipe fitting and project controls.

Cody Lucas and Jack Milton, both studying Level 3 qualifications in welding at the Lowestoft campus, have secured the first apprenticeships with Doosan Babcock which will see them start at Hinkley Point C (HPC) before returning to Suffolk to work at Sizewell C.

Speaking about the apprenticeship, Cody Lucas said: “This is an opportunity of a lifetime to work at HPC and then come back home to Suffolk as a qualified welder to work at Sizewell C. I was over the moon when I got the phone call to say I got on the apprenticeship, I can’t wait to start.”

Julia Pyke, Sizewell C director, said: “Already, we are starting to see the benefits Sizewell C can deliver in training local young people to get them into well paid long-term sustainable careers. The launch of these courses and apprenticeships is great news for Suffolk and for the growing clean energy sector.”

Andy Crump, deputy chief executive, Inspire Suffolk, said: “We are so pleased that Sizewell C continues to motivate our young people by offering these courses through Inspire Suffolk.

“It’s vital that we use these opportunities to raise aspiration whilst giving our young people key insights into a sector that will not only develop key skills, but give crucial pathways into employment within the clean energy sector.”