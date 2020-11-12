E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Unemployed youngsters get Sizewell C job chance

PUBLISHED: 18:57 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:57 12 November 2020

Cody Lucas at the Energy Skills Centre Picture: ANDREWHENDRY.COM

Cody Lucas at the Energy Skills Centre Picture: ANDREWHENDRY.COM

www.andrewhendry.com

Young people, including some who are long term unemployed, are being offered the chance of training which could lead to jobs at the Sizewell C nuclear power station in a new project.

Sizewell C, Inspire Suffolk and East Coast College have come together to offer the first courses and apprenticeships to create an “accessible pathway” for young people seeking a career in the nuclear industry.

The programs will start early next year and aim to raise aspirations of young people from local communities, giving them an insight into some available career options – and supporting them on their journey to work at Suffolk’s proposed twin reactor power station.

Construction of the complex will create employment for thousands of people over the next decade plus 900 full-time jobs once the station is operational.

Participants in the training course will be aged 16-25 and currently not in education or employment, a proportion of whom will be longer term unemployed.

You may also want to watch:

Inspire Suffolk will run the training with support from East Coast College and Sizewell C and students hope to progress into further education with East Coast College.

For those already in training, Doosan Babcock, Hinkley Point C contractor and member of the Sizewell C consortium, is taking on students from East Coast College to join their apprenticeship scheme in welding, rigging, pipe fitting and project controls.

Cody Lucas and Jack Milton, both studying Level 3 qualifications in welding at the Lowestoft campus, have secured the first apprenticeships with Doosan Babcock which will see them start at Hinkley Point C (HPC) before returning to Suffolk to work at Sizewell C.

Speaking about the apprenticeship, Cody Lucas said: “This is an opportunity of a lifetime to work at HPC and then come back home to Suffolk as a qualified welder to work at Sizewell C. I was over the moon when I got the phone call to say I got on the apprenticeship, I can’t wait to start.”

Julia Pyke, Sizewell C director, said: “Already, we are starting to see the benefits Sizewell C can deliver in training local young people to get them into well paid long-term sustainable careers. The launch of these courses and apprenticeships is great news for Suffolk and for the growing clean energy sector.”

Andy Crump, deputy chief executive, Inspire Suffolk, said: “We are so pleased that Sizewell C continues to motivate our young people by offering these courses through Inspire Suffolk.

“It’s vital that we use these opportunities to raise aspiration whilst giving our young people key insights into a sector that will not only develop key skills, but give crucial pathways into employment within the clean energy sector.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two-vehicle crash closes stretch of A12

Part of the A12 has been closed after a crash Stock Picture: ARCHANT

Jobs blow for Suffolk town as silk factory plunges into administration

Vanners has lost half its workforce after falling into administration Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Stress and depression doubles in Suffolk due to Covid-19

Double the number of people in Suffolk have reported stress or mental health concerns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Caring paramedic given send off ‘he truly deserved’

The ambulance service gave a Guard of honour for paramedic Lee Fox at his funeral in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Michael Aspel and Antiques Roadshow’s 2004 visit to Ipswich in Days Gone By

The queue outside the Corn Exchange, Ipswich for the Antiques Roadshow in 2004 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT