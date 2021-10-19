Government Net Zero strategy commits to nuclear but doesn't mention Sizewell C

Published: 5:44 PM October 19, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not specify which nuclear power plant is the front-runner to be signed off before the end of the current parliament - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson said the UK had a responsibility to lead the world in decarbonising and that nuclear is a part of that plan - but there was no mention of Sizewell C or any other potential nuclear plant.

The Prime Minister told the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum that the Government was making "big bets" on electric vehicles, gigafactories for battery production, nuclear and more.

A protestor waving a flag at a protest against the site - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Johnson said: "We are making big bets on hydrogen, we are making bets on solar and hydro, and, yes - of course - on nuclear as well, for our baseload."

Responding to Labour's criticisms, energy minister Greg Hands said the last time Labour was in power it took "10 years for Labour to actually do anything at all on nuclear.

"Actually there is new money announced, there is the future nuclear enabling fund - £120 million - for optionality on nuclear for future AMRs (Advanced Modular Reactor). And, of course, we stick to our commitment for a final investment decision on a further nuclear power station to be taken this Parliament."

Alison Downes and Paul Collins from Stop Sizewell C outside the Hinkley Campus - Credit: ALISON DOWNES/TEAGS

Stop Sizewell C says that despite speculation there is still no specific financial support committed for large scale nuclear in the government's Net Zero Strategy.

Alison Downes of Stop Sizewell C said: "Our message to government ministers today remains ‘don’t buy Sizewell C’. It’s too damaging, slow and risky and expensive; it may not even work and it’s certainly not green, so don’t waste either your energy and our money on something that would be obsolete before it was completed."

Paul Collins, of Stop Sizewell C, said: “Sizewell C still doesn’t have planning consent, and may never get it. The negative impacts of the Sizewell project, which far outweigh those at Wylfa in Anglesey where the Planning Inspectorate recommended refusal, should lead to the same result here.

"It is vitally important that the government takes an objective view of the impacts of Sizewell C.

"Britain should build back faster and greener by focusing on renewables, energy storage, clean heat and energy efficiency.”

EDF said on Twitter: "It’s good to see confirmation of the Government’s commitment to more nuclear and renewables to support the UK’s energy supply.

"Rising gas prices are putting pressure on people’s energy bills now, so we need to make urgent progress with building proven, low carbon energy generation that keeps costs steady and supplies secure."