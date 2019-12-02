Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A 13-year-old boy has been left shaken after a man began to follow him and tried to grab him.

The teenager was walking along Sizewell Road in Leiston on Thursday, November 21 at around 4pm when he became aware that a man was walking behind him in the same direction.

The boy decided to speed up, but the man also sped up with him and reached for the boy's arm.

The boy managed to move away and ran.

The man did not say anything to the boy, who was left shaken but not physically harmed.

Suffolk police have issued a description of the man.

He is described as black, of average build and aged around 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a silver reflective jacket with the hood up and black jeans.

Those with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/70715/19.