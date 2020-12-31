Published: 7:00 PM December 31, 2020

Merran and Evelyn with their letters and white elephant which they sent to the Prime Minister - Credit: Contributed

Two young girls have written to the Prime Minister with their concerns about the creation of a new nuclear power station in Suffolk.

Eleven-year-old Evelyn Fairhurst and her nine-year-old sister Merran wrote letters to Boris Johnson about the proposed £20billion project.

The sisters live in Sizewell hamlet and are concerned about the impact that Sizewell C could have on their surroundings, including RSPB Minsmere, where their mum Katie works.

The girls were asked by local campaigners if they would like to voice their concerns by writing a letter to Mr Johnson.

"The kids were really keen to do it," said Mrs Fairhurst.

Both girls raised concerns in their letters about light pollution, loss of habitats for local wildlife and the impact the station could have on local marine life.

"Even when the 10-12 years construction is over, there will be floodlights," said Merran.

"I will never see the stars again."

Merran's letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson - Credit: Katie Fairhurst

Mrs Fairhurst said that Minsmere had become even more important for the family during lockdown as the family walked in the Minsmere area, leading to the girls becoming more concerned.

"They started thinking it's right by my house and right by somewhere we walk," said Mrs Fairhurst.

Merran said in her letter: "My family walks to Minsmere most weekends and knows how special that part of the coast is.

"If you think this power station is really needed it must go somewhere else."

As well as the letters, the girls sent a white elephant toy for the Prime Minister's son Wilfred.

Evelyn's letter asking Boris Johnson to stop Sizewell C - Credit: Katie Fairhurst

"Please don't give the go-ahead for Sizewell C that will prove to be unnecessary, over priced and and incredibly damaging," said Evelyn.

"We are sending a toy white elephant for your son Wilfred because it is his future not just ours."

The girls received a response from Mr Johnson's office thanking them for taking the time to get in touch and for their gift for his son.

A spokesman for EDF said: “We would like to reassure Evelyn and Merran that we want Sizewell C to be a great example of how industry and the environment can coexist peacefully when sensitively developed and managed.

“We will continue to listen to the local community and welcome all feedback and engagement.”