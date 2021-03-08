Power bosses asked for more details of Sizewell C changes

Published: 5:30 AM March 8, 2021

A CGI showing how the new twin reactor Sizewell C would look if it is built - Credit: EDF ENERGY/SIZEWELL C

Energy bosses have been asked for more details of proposed changes to the plans for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast.

EDF Energy submitted the changes to the £20billion Sizewell C twin reactor project at the start of the year following a period of public consultation.

Now the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), which is assessing a Development Consent Order for the project, has examined the alterations to the proposals for the plant and has asked EDF for more detailed information.

The changes - drawn up in response to earlier rounds of consultation and growing concerns about the impact of the power plant - aim to take hundreds of lorries a day off Suffolk’s roads during construction.

How Sizewell C with its twin reactors could look alongside plants A and B on Suffolk's coast - Credit: EDF ENERGY / SIZEWELL C

EDF wants to increase substantially the amount of materials being delivered by rail and sea, cutting by 20% the amount travelling by road if the power station is given the go-ahead.

Richard Bull, head of transport planning for Sizewell C, said transporting more material from areas with good rail and sea connections had the potential to reduce the total amount being moved by road to around 40%.

This could reduce HGV numbers on an average typical day at the peak of construction to 250 (500 two-way movements) and 350 HGVs (700 two-way movements) on the busiest day - a reduction of 150 HGVs on the very busiest day (300 two-way movements) compared to original predictions.

The changes include building a beach landing facility (BLF) for the delivery of large loads by sea and a second temporary landing facility.

Wendy McKay, lead member of the Panel of Examining Inspectors at PINS, has asked for more details of the permanent and temporary beach landing facilities, and also the latest designs for the crossing over the Sizewell Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), which involves a single span bridge with embankments.

In addition, PINS wants to see details of the temporary construction area on the seaward side of the platform extending from the end of the SSSI crossing to the southern end of the main platform, including the ends of both BLFs.

A spokeswoman for EDF said: "It is a standard procedure in the DCO process and Sizewell C will be responding to the request with further information."