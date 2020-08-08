E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Skatepark head injury youngster Sid Hudson set to go home

PUBLISHED: 11:02 08 August 2020

Sid Hudson, who suffered a serious head injury at the skate park in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TARA HUDSON/FAMILY

Sid Hudson, who suffered a serious head injury at the skate park in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TARA HUDSON/FAMILY

Tara Hudson/Family

A teenager who was seriously injured in a fall at Bury St Edmunds skate park is set to return home, his mother has said.

Sid Hudson has been in Addenbrooke’s Hospital ever since suffering a head injury in the accident on July 11.

He was critically ill but after being taken off a breathing tube last week is now on the verge of going home.

In a message to the Bury St Edmunds Skate Park Experience Facebook page his mum Kirsty Hudson said: “This beautiful human will be joining us at home next week. It can’t come soon enough.

“He would not be here without all the incredible care he has received right from the beginning...his friends and strangers alike.”

And in a YouTube video posted by his family Sid said: “Thank you to everyone for helping and messaging me and making sure I’m OK. Thank you to everyone that’s done an amazing job. The NHS have been amazing.”

Mrs Hudson, who with her husband Darrin and Sid’s younger sister Leni, have been with him at his bedside, praised the medical staff who had cared for her son and thanked friends, family and strangers for their support while he was in hospital.

You may also want to watch:

“We can’t wait to take Sid and say thank you,” she said.

“The paramedics who went above and beyond to look after Sid and checked in on myself so often and supported me on so many levels. The most incredible care from West Suffolk Hospital A&E, all the staff here at Addenbrooke’s, who even now have had to work in extreme conditions, particularly the neuro intensive care - doctors and nurses who helped Sid’s recovery with most professional and compassionate approach...they were just superhuman

“Words don’t come close to expressing how grateful Darrin, Leni and I are to all the above,” she said.

Sid, from Bury St Edmunds, is a former pupil of County Upper School and is due to attend West Suffolk College in September.

The avid skateboarder was at the skate park with his friends when he fell and banged his head.

He suffered a seizure and after initially being treated at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds he was rushed to Addenbrooke’s, where he has been ever since.

A GoFund Me campaign started by Sid’s aunt Tara Hudson to raise money to support the family now stands at £4,299.

MORE: Skate park head injury teen taken off ventilator

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

14-year-old girl was exploited by Bury St Edmunds man, court told

Zach Howard, of St Stephen's Close, Bury St Edmunds, exploited a 14-year-old girl by having sex with her Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Excited to be back!’ Slimming World clubs to reopen across Suffolk after four months

Sarah Pearsons, team developer for Slimming World in east Ipswich and Suffolk coastal - pictured here before the lockdown - said she was

Skatepark head injury youngster Sid Hudson set to go home

Sid Hudson, who suffered a serious head injury at the skate park in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TARA HUDSON/FAMILY

A14 set for 24 WEEKS of overnight closures

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Support the music you love more than ever right now

The UK's live music and arts sector contributes over a whopping £5bn to the UK's economy annually Picture: Getty Images