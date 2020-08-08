Skatepark head injury youngster Sid Hudson set to go home

Sid Hudson, who suffered a serious head injury at the skate park in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: TARA HUDSON/FAMILY Tara Hudson/Family

A teenager who was seriously injured in a fall at Bury St Edmunds skate park is set to return home, his mother has said.

Sid Hudson has been in Addenbrooke’s Hospital ever since suffering a head injury in the accident on July 11.

He was critically ill but after being taken off a breathing tube last week is now on the verge of going home.

In a message to the Bury St Edmunds Skate Park Experience Facebook page his mum Kirsty Hudson said: “This beautiful human will be joining us at home next week. It can’t come soon enough.

“He would not be here without all the incredible care he has received right from the beginning...his friends and strangers alike.”

And in a YouTube video posted by his family Sid said: “Thank you to everyone for helping and messaging me and making sure I’m OK. Thank you to everyone that’s done an amazing job. The NHS have been amazing.”

Mrs Hudson, who with her husband Darrin and Sid’s younger sister Leni, have been with him at his bedside, praised the medical staff who had cared for her son and thanked friends, family and strangers for their support while he was in hospital.

“We can’t wait to take Sid and say thank you,” she said.

“The paramedics who went above and beyond to look after Sid and checked in on myself so often and supported me on so many levels. The most incredible care from West Suffolk Hospital A&E, all the staff here at Addenbrooke’s, who even now have had to work in extreme conditions, particularly the neuro intensive care - doctors and nurses who helped Sid’s recovery with most professional and compassionate approach...they were just superhuman

“Words don’t come close to expressing how grateful Darrin, Leni and I are to all the above,” she said.

Sid, from Bury St Edmunds, is a former pupil of County Upper School and is due to attend West Suffolk College in September.

The avid skateboarder was at the skate park with his friends when he fell and banged his head.

He suffered a seizure and after initially being treated at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds he was rushed to Addenbrooke’s, where he has been ever since.

A GoFund Me campaign started by Sid’s aunt Tara Hudson to raise money to support the family now stands at £4,299.

